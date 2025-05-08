NBA

Paul Pierce promised to walk 15 miles to work ‘barefoot’ if the Celtics lost Game 2

Zach Wolpin
Long-time Celtic and NBA champion Paul Pierce is a studio analyst for FS1. He is on their daily sports talk show with Keyshawn Johnson and Joy Taylor. 

On Wednesday’s episode, the crew was discussing what they thought would happen in Game 2 between New York and Boston. Paul Pierce was overly optimistic and guaranteed the Celtics would. He went was far as to say that he would walk to work “barefoot” in a robe if Boston lost. When the Celtics dropped Game 2 to New York, Pierce became the talk of sports media. Will the 47-year-old follow through and walk to work on Thursday?

Paul Pierce had too much confidence in his Celtics for Game 2


With 14 minutes left in Game 2, the Celtics had a 73-53 lead against the Knicks. It’s the second time in two games that Boston has built a 20-point lead. The Celtics had a 20-point lead in Game 1. However, they blew that lead and lost 108-105 in OT. Unfortunately, Boston had the same result in Game 2 on Thursday. They unravelled in the fourth quarter and did not score a field goal for eight+ minutes until a dunk by Jayson Tatum with less than 20 seconds.

Tatum had a chance to win the game for the Celtics but was suffocated by New York’s tenacious defense. Boston lost 91-90 and is down 2-0 to the Celtics. Ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday, former Celtic Paul Pierce guaranteed Boston would win. He went so far as to say that he would walk to work “barefoot” and in a robe if the Celtics lost.


On Thursday morning, Paul Pierce posted on his Instagram story. It was a video of him walking to work with a robe on. It appears as if Pierce is being a man of his word on his one. The daily sports talk show he is on doesn’t start until 5:00 p.m. EST. There’s plenty of time for Pierce to make the eight-hour walk.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
