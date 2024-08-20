Julian Aguiar Speaks On Cincinnati Reds Passport Disaster

Julian Aguiar made his MLB debut as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Blue Jays 6-3 but Aguiar almost didn’t make the lineup over a passport crisis.

What was the passport crisis?

Aguiar was told he’d be making his MLB debut against the Blue Jays, an opportunity that nearly evaded the no. 11 prospect because of a passport crisis.

Aguiar said: “He’s like, ‘Hey, is there anybody who can get your passport over here?’” Aguiar, the Reds’ No. 11 prospect, said after his big league debut. “I’m like, ‘What do I need my passport for?’ Then I look at the Reds’ schedule and: international. I’m like, ‘OK, I guess it’s my time now.”

The race commenced with urgency. Aguiar’s fiancée, Natalia, traveled from their home in California to Nebraska, carrying his invaluable passport. Subsequently, Aguiar made his way to Cincinnati before boarding a flight to Toronto. This whirlwind journey unfolded amidst a flurry of messages and calls from family and friends, accompanied by nervous energy and abundant smiles.

As he approached the field for his pregame preparations, Aguiar spotted Natalia and several family members in the audience, who were enthusiastically cheering and waving from the stands. However, once he positioned himself on the mound, Aguiar consciously inhaled deeply, recognizing that there was no longer any need to hurry. The moment had finally arrived for him.

“It was crazy — being in the dome, as soon as they opened it up, it’s like, ‘Wow, it’s a [much] bigger stage here,’” said Aguiar. “Blessing, dream come true. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Aguiar’s debut His initial foray into the major leagues was brief yet assured, despite some missteps along the way. Aguiar recorded two strikeouts over four innings, yielding two runs, four hits, one walk, a wild pitch, and a hit batter, all while throwing 57 pitches. His introduction to the major leagues was swift, as a poorly executed slider in the first inning resulted in a significant home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. “I looked back, that ball was long gone,” smiled Aguiar. “It was a good one. Glad I gave my first one up to him. Great experience to get it out of the way.” “He has grown into this really quiet, very observing young adult — very responsible and respectful,” said Elizabeth Aguiar, Julian’s aunt. “ … Just a down-to-earth kid. [But] when he comes over, he doesn’t hang out with the adults. He goes outside and plays baseball with the kids. Yeah, he’s a big kid.” His dual nature was immediately apparent. Aguiar’s advancement occurred shortly after the unfortunate announcement that the Reds had placed Hunter Greene on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow discomfort on Saturday. Although this was not the most opportune circumstance for his initial opportunity, Aguiar and the Reds embraced the situation. The 23-year-old rookie demonstrated sufficient promise to merit further consideration. “He came in, threw strikes, didn’t back down at all — just everything we know about him,” said Reds manager David Bell. “You never know what you’re going to get your first time out … but he did exactly what we wanted to see.” What’s next for Aguiar? The Reds are well-acquainted with Aguiar, who participated in the major league camp this year and performed admirably during the Reds’ Spring Breakout victory against the Rangers. Cincinnati is now in a position to evaluate how close its 2023 Minor League Pitcher of the Year is to becoming a permanent member of its young starting rotation. Thus far, there have been no unexpected developments. Aguiar predominantly utilized his sinker against a Blue Jays lineup that typically does not generate many swings and misses. Following Guerrero’s home run, he opted to avoid the slider; however, his changeup proved to be an unexpectedly effective secondary pitch. He’s already mapping out ways to improve for the next one. Aguiar said: “Continue to attack the zone, get to two strikes early. When I get to two strikes, put them away. Minimal pitches, punch them out.” A professional demeanor is becoming increasingly apparent. The Reds are still in a wait-and-see phase. According to Bell and Nick Krall, the president of baseball operations, Greene appears to have evaded a more significant elbow injury and is expected to rejoin the rotation shortly as the team continues its quest for an NL Wild Card spot. In the meantime, Aguiar can enjoy this moment with his family. “At first, people said, ‘It’ll be difficult for him to achieve this,’” Aguiar’s grandmother, Gloria Aguiar, said in Spanish. “But I watched him and he was so dedicated, so constant with it. All I could think was, ‘He’s going to make it.’ And he did.”