JR Smith responds to Paul Pierce’s unbeatable Celtics claim

Joe Lyons
JR Smith has responded to Paul Pierce’s claims that a starting five of himself, Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart is unbeatable, saying: “Lol a lot of teams.”

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce posted a photo with Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart at the Celtics’ Auerbach Center practice facility on Wednesday.

Pierce and Garnett have been filming content with the current Boston trio for Showtime Basketball which is expected to release in the near future.

JR Smith tells Paul Pierce ‘a lot’ of teams beat his Celtics lineup

JR Smith played in the NBA from 2004-20 and won two championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020) alongside LeBron James.

The 37-year-old, who is now an NCAA athlete at North Carolina A&T State University playing golf, disagreed with Pierce’s claim and sparked an intense debate on social media.

There have been some phenomenal teams to grace the NBA across its 76-year history, including:

  • 2001 Los Angeles Lakers
  • 1987 Los Angeles Lakers
  • 1992 Chicago Bulls
  • 1996 Chicago Bulls
  • 2017 Golden State Warriors

Whether Pierce’s five would be able to beat any of these sides remains a hypothetical question, but the accomplishments of the Celtics men cannot go unnoticed.

Paul Pierce won Finals MVP in 2008, Garnett was a league MVP, Tatum was recently named First Team All-NBA, Jaylen Brown is about to become a two-time All-Star and Marcus Smart is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

According to NBA betting sites, the Celtics with Tatum, Brown and Smart are favorites to win the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season for a record 18th championship.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
