JR Smith responds to Paul Pierce’s unbeatable Celtics claim

JR Smith has responded to Paul Pierce’s claims that a starting five of himself, Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart is unbeatable, saying: “Lol a lot of teams.”

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce posted a photo with Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart at the Celtics’ Auerbach Center practice facility on Wednesday.

Pierce and Garnett have been filming content with the current Boston trio for Showtime Basketball which is expected to release in the near future.

Paul Pierce wants to know "Who beating this 5" ❓ pic.twitter.com/yxtrNGZH3S — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 2, 2023

JR Smith tells Paul Pierce ‘a lot’ of teams beat his Celtics lineup

Lol a lot of teams https://t.co/KcO8FxtVc2 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) February 2, 2023

JR Smith played in the NBA from 2004-20 and won two championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020) alongside LeBron James.

The 37-year-old, who is now an NCAA athlete at North Carolina A&T State University playing golf, disagreed with Pierce’s claim and sparked an intense debate on social media.

There have been some phenomenal teams to grace the NBA across its 76-year history, including:

2001 Los Angeles Lakers

1987 Los Angeles Lakers

1992 Chicago Bulls

1996 Chicago Bulls

2017 Golden State Warriors

Whether Pierce’s five would be able to beat any of these sides remains a hypothetical question, but the accomplishments of the Celtics men cannot go unnoticed.

Paul Pierce won Finals MVP in 2008, Garnett was a league MVP, Tatum was recently named First Team All-NBA, Jaylen Brown is about to become a two-time All-Star and Marcus Smart is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

According to NBA betting sites, the Celtics with Tatum, Brown and Smart are favorites to win the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season for a record 18th championship.

