Joel Embiid Makes Season Debut For The Sixers In NBA Cup Loss To The Knicks

Olly Taliku
Joel Embiid finally made his first appearance in the NBA this season as the Sixers lost to the Knicks on Tuesday night in the in-season tournament.

Joel Embiid Makes Return

The long-awaited return of Joel Embiid finally came on Tuesday night, as the Philadelphia big man came back to the court having missed the first nine games of the season.

Embiid has been plagued by a knee injury throughout his career and it has continued to haunt the former MVP coming into the 2024 campaign.

With no preseason action for Embiid or any game time since the Olympics in the summer, it was always going to be difficult whenever he made his return to the court and that was clear against the Knicks.

Although he started in the lineup, Embiid looked exhausted after just three minutes and was seen asking to be benched for a rest. On his return Embiid played a total of 26 minutes in stints throughout the game, scoring 13 points as he looks to get back to full health. 

Despite saying last month that he would never play back to back games ever again, Embiid said after the loss on Tuesday that he was just trolling.

“I know I said I would never play back-to-backs but I’m a troll so I’m sure, at some point, I’ll play. I feel good. I feel good right now. We’re gonna see but it’s up to them.” Embiid said.

Embiid will just be happy to move on from a difficult start to his year, which also included a three game suspension from the NBA after he shoved a reporter at the beginning of November.

Without Embiid in the lineup Philadelphia has struggled at the start of 2024, with just two wins from their first nine games this year. 

The Sixers struggle isn’t all down to Embiid though, as Paul George has also struggled with injuries already this season and Tyrese Maxey has been benched with a hamstring injury in a frustrating few weeks.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
