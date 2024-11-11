Basketball

Jaylen Brown Calls Giannis Antetokounmpo A ‘Child’ After Celtics Come Back To Beat The Bucks

Olly Taliku
Giannis & Brown
Giannis & Brown

Jaylen Brown has branded Giannis Antentokounpo a ‘Child’ after the Celtics win over the Bucks on Sunday, with the pair exchanging an interesting interaction on the court.

Giannis And Brown Get Chippy 

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in the media a lot lately and he has been very honest about his team’s slow start to the NBA season, with some frustrated interviews already just one month into the campaign. 

But Giannis seemed to finally show some joy on the court after a difficult run recently, as he played a trick on Jaylen Brown mid-game with one of the oldest jokes in the book – a fake handshake. 

Brown kept it very simple with his response to the ‘Greek Freak’ after Boston’s win, saying: “Giannis is a child. I’m just focused on helping my team get a win. And that’s what we did tonight.” 

The Bucks were ahead by as many as 17 in the first half, but Brown alongside Jayson Tatum was able to lead Boston to an impressive second half comeback in Milwaukee.

A win on Sunday moves the Celtics to 9-2 for the season, while the Bucks fall to 2-8 as their slump at the start of the year continues to haunt Milwaukee. 

Giannis Clarifies ‘Joke’

Brown was very blunt when responding to Giannis’ fake handshake by calling his opponent childish, but the Bucks star clarified after the loss that his intentions were light hearted.   

“Obviously, it’s a joke,” he explained. “This is who I am. I play the game with fun and joy. I surround myself with young people so I can stay young myself.”

Antetokounmpo didn’t stop there though, as he was quick to praise Brown despite their interaction on the court.

“But at the end of the day, I think he‘s [Brown] an incredible player. He always does the right thing to help his team win. But I‘m just going to continue to be me.”

“If I‘m called a child, so be it. I have three (children) of my own and I think six nieces. So take care of a lot of kids of my own around here.”

Giannis scored 43 points against the Celtics during the loss, taking his average points per game to 31.6 which is a career high for the Greek star.

There have been trade rumours circulating around Giannis after a rocky start to the year but nothing concrete yet but it seems the Bucks captain wants to stay… for now. 

