Jared McCain Leads Sixers To Overtime Victory Over Hornets With Career-High 27 Points

Olly Taliku
Jared McCain impressed on Sunday afternoon for the Sixers, as he scored a career-high 27 points during Philadelphia’s overtime win against the Hornets. 

Career-High 27 Points For Jared McCain

It wasn’t Paul George, Tyrese Maxey or Joel Embiid leading Philadelphia to a win over the weekend, as rookie Jared McCain enjoyed his best game in the NBA to date.

While George played, Maxey was rested with a hamstring injury and Embiid is still yet to play a game this year with a knee issue continuing to haunt him, leaving the likes of McCain to step up in their absence.

McCain was the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft and there has been a lot of hype around the Duke star, but it was on Sunday that he exploded onto the scene against the Hornets.

The rookie scored a career-high 27 points against the Hornets in 31 minutes, shooting 10-18 from the field with three rebounds and two assists. Speaking after the game, McCain expressed his gratitude after a difficult start to life in Philly.

“It’s always a sense of gratitude,” McCain said. “I’m just thankful again to just be able to play out there, be healthy. Come out of the game safe and healthy. To be able to perform how I did, I just attribute to my work.

“I work hard every single day, so not that I expect it, but it feels good for the work to be shown.”

McCain picked up a concerning injury against the Nets in Philadelphia’s penultimate preseason test and he was transported straight to hospital where he received further checks.

The rookie was assessed to have a pulmonary contusion after an awkward fall, but it hasn’t halted McCain’s progress with the Sixers so far.

McCain is averaging 14.4 points per game for the Sixers, but Sunday’s game was for sure his best performance in the league so far.

LaMelo Ball led all scores with 38 points for the Hornets and he hit a perfect fadeaway three with the clock expiring to send Charlotte and Philadelphia to overtime.

Fortunately for McCain and his teammates the Sixers were able to secure a win in overtime, moving them to 2-7 in what has been a difficult start to the year without some of their best players.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
