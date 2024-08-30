Soccer

James Ward-Prowse Set For Shock Deadline Day Loan Move To Nottingham Forest

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse is making a late move on deadline day, with the midfielder switching London for Nottingham in a loan move to Forest. 

James Ward-Prowse Moving To Forest

After just one year with West Ham, James Ward-Prowse is moving on from the Hammers in a loan move to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

It is hard to pinpoint where things went wrong for the English midfielder in London, with Ward-Prowse featuring in 37 of West Ham’s 38 league games last season.

Ward-Prowse wasn’t bad for the Hammers either, scoring seven goals and recording seven assists in his first season away from Southampton in his senior career.

But under new manager Julen Lopetegui, Ward-Prowse has fallen out of favour and he is now destined for a move away from London despite enjoying a decent year in his only season at the club.

Under Lopetegui this season Ward-Prowse hasn’t been given a chance, with the 29-year-old playing just 16 minutes in the Hammers opening two league fixtures against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

West Ham have been busier than most Premier League clubs in the transfer window this summer and with all their new arrivals, it is no surprise to see Ward-Prowse leaving.

Ward-Prowse’s exit comes hand in hand with a new signing for West Ham on deadline day, as Lopetegui has all but completed a loan deal for PSG midfielder Carlos Soler, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Forest on the other hand haven’t been too busy in the window this summer and the club is expecting a much more relaxed deadline day compared to last year, when they made seven signings within the last 24 hours.

This season Forest have made nine signings, with Ward-Prowse making it a round ten moves for the club this summer. The most notable deal for Forest this summer was Elliot Anderson, who joined from Newcastle for a fee of £35m.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

