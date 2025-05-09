NBA

Jaden McDaniels called Anthony Edwards ‘Superman, for real’ for returning from an ankle injury in Game 2

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jaden McDaniels Timberwolves pic
Jaden McDaniels Timberwolves pic

Minnesota was home for Game 2 of the West semi-finals on Thursday to face the Warriors. Golden State stole Game 1 from the Timberwolves, who scored just 88 points. 

The Timberwolves responded with a 117-93 victory vs. the Warriors in Game 2. On Thursday, all-star SG Anthony Edwards suffered an ankle injury with roughly six minutes left in the third quarter. Edwards had to be helped off the court, and Timberwolves fans were nervous. However, Edwards returned for the second half and played a team-high 34 minutes. After the game, Jaden McDaniels called Edwards, “Superman, for real.”

Anthony Edwards’ teammates were not surprised he was able to return for Game 2


Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch admitted after Game 2 that he did not expect to see Anthony Edwards return. He was down for quite some time after suffering an ankle injury. Edwards needed help off the court and did not return in the second quarter. On the TNT halftime broadcast, they showed Anthony Edwards warming up for the second half. The 23-year-old played the second half of Game 2.

He scored 13 of his 20 points in the third and fourth quarters to help Minnesota secure a win. The series is tied 1-1 heading to Golden State for Game 3. After Minnesota’s win in Game 2, Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were not surprised Edwards returned. They told the media that Edwards has done this before. He has injuries where it looks like he’ll miss significant time, and then returns in the same game.

McDaniels called Anthony Edwards, “Superman, for real.” Alexander-Walker said Edwards needs to “be damn near dead” to not play. That was true in Game 2. Edwards quickly shook off the ankle injury and was ready to go for the second half. There should be no questions about Edwards’ availability for Game 3. Even if he had an ankle injury, Edwards would play through it.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kevin Durant Suns pic 1
NBA

LATEST NBA insiders have reported the Miami Heat are expected to show interest in Kevin Durant

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 09 2025
Jaden McDaniels Timberwolves pic
NBA
Jaden McDaniels called Anthony Edwards ‘Superman, for real’ for returning from an ankle injury in Game 2
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 09 2025

Minnesota was home for Game 2 of the West semi-finals on Thursday to face the Warriors. Golden State stole Game 1 from the Timberwolves, who scored just 88 points.  The…

Darius Garland Cavs pic 1
NBA
Cavs injury report: Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, & De’Andre Hunter will try to play Game 3 on Friday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 09 2025

In 2024-25, the Cavaliers went 64-18. That’s the second-best regular season record in franchise history. Only behind the 2008-09 Cavs that went 66-16.  As the #1 seed in the East,…

Draymond Green pic
NBA
Draymond Green is tired of the ‘agenda’ trying to make him look like ‘an angry black man’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 09 2025
Nick Wright pic
NBA
Nick Wright called Celtics’ Jayson Tatum the ‘Kobe Bryant’ of Paul George’s
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 09 2025
Kendrick Perkins pic
NBA
Kendrick Perkins says the Celtics are ‘done’ after falling behind 2-0 to the Knicks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 08 2025
Nuggets vs. Thunder pic
NBA
Oklahoma City’s 87 first-half points in Game 2 is a new NBA postseason record
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 08 2025
Arrow to top