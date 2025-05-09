Jaden McDaniels called Anthony Edwards ‘Superman, for real’ for returning from an ankle injury in Game 2

Minnesota was home for Game 2 of the West semi-finals on Thursday to face the Warriors. Golden State stole Game 1 from the Timberwolves, who scored just 88 points.

The Timberwolves responded with a 117-93 victory vs. the Warriors in Game 2. On Thursday, all-star SG Anthony Edwards suffered an ankle injury with roughly six minutes left in the third quarter. Edwards had to be helped off the court, and Timberwolves fans were nervous. However, Edwards returned for the second half and played a team-high 34 minutes. After the game, Jaden McDaniels called Edwards, “Superman, for real.”

Anthony Edwards’ teammates were not surprised he was able to return for Game 2

“Superman, for real” “One thing about Ant, he’s not gonna sit out. He’s gotta be damn near dead.” “I’ve seen it before, he’s gotta have his leg chopped off or some shit” – Jaden McDaniels + Nickeil Alexander-Walker on Anthony Edwards’ ankle injury pic.twitter.com/7vRbzHrDxu — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) May 9, 2025



Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch admitted after Game 2 that he did not expect to see Anthony Edwards return. He was down for quite some time after suffering an ankle injury. Edwards needed help off the court and did not return in the second quarter. On the TNT halftime broadcast, they showed Anthony Edwards warming up for the second half. The 23-year-old played the second half of Game 2.

He scored 13 of his 20 points in the third and fourth quarters to help Minnesota secure a win. The series is tied 1-1 heading to Golden State for Game 3. After Minnesota’s win in Game 2, Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were not surprised Edwards returned. They told the media that Edwards has done this before. He has injuries where it looks like he’ll miss significant time, and then returns in the same game.

McDaniels called Anthony Edwards, “Superman, for real.” Alexander-Walker said Edwards needs to “be damn near dead” to not play. That was true in Game 2. Edwards quickly shook off the ankle injury and was ready to go for the second half. There should be no questions about Edwards’ availability for Game 3. Even if he had an ankle injury, Edwards would play through it.