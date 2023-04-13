Jacob deGrom and Spencer Strider Tied For MLB Lead In Strikeouts

Texas Rangers Jacob deGrom and Atlanta Braves Spencer Strider are tied for the Major League lead in strikeouts with 27.

Your current MLB strikeout leaders 🗒️ Jacob deGrom ➕ Spencer Strider pic.twitter.com/4rN3rhbDwT — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 13, 2023

Jacob deGrom is widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in the game today. He has been off to good start in the 2023 MLB season, recording 27 strikeouts in just two games. In his first start against the Philadelphia Phillies, deGrom struggled, however. He struck out seven batters over three and two thirds innings. His second start against the Baltimore Orioles, he got his groove back. He recorded 11 strikeouts over six innings. In his third start, deGrom struck out nine against the Kansas City Royals.

Despite the change of scenery, deGrom has settled into his own as the new ace of the Texas Rangers. He spent his entire career with the New York Mets prior to this season. If he can stay healthy, then the Rangers may become a playoff team.

Spencer Strider, on the other hand, is a second-year pitcher for the Atlanta Braves who has already made an impact in the MLB. He won NL Rookie of the Year last season. In just three starts, Strider has also recorded 27 strikeouts, making him tied with deGrom for the league lead. In his first three starts, Strider has struck out 9 batters in each start. Strider’s fastball has been consistently hitting the mid-90s, and his slider has been a devastating pitch for opposing hitters.

While it is still early in the season, the performances of deGrom and Strider are certainly worth keeping an eye on. Both pitchers have demonstrated their ability to overpower batters with their electric stuff and excellent command, and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain their impressive strikeout rates throughout the rest of the season.