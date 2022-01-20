Ivory Coast vs Algeria live stream

Ivory Coast will be determined to extend their unbeaten run in the African Cup of nations with a win over Algeria at home this week.

Ivory Coast vs Algeria Preview

The home side will be heading into this contest as the favourites because of their current form but they have a poor head to head record against Algeria. Ivory Coast will be desperate to fix their record against the visitors and it remains to be seen who comes out on top here. Algeria have picked up two wins and a draw in their last four meetings against Ivory Coast and the visitors will be looking to pick up their first win of the tournament here. Both teams are capable of picking up all three points here and this should be an evenly matched contest.

When does Ivory Coast vs Algeria kick-off?

The AFCON clash between Ivory Coast vs Algeria kicks off at 16:00 pm BST, on the 20th of January, at the Douala Stadium.

Ivory Coast vs Algeria Team News

Ivory Coast team news

The home side will be without the services of Eric Bailly due to injury.

Ivory Coast predicted line-up vs Algeria: Sangare; Aurier, Kossounou, Deli, Konan; Kessie, Seri, Sangare; Zaha, Haller, Pepe

Algeria team news

Algeria could be without the services of Djamel Benlamri due to an injury.

Algeria predicted line-up vs Ivory Coast: M’Bolhi; Bensebaini, Atal, Mandi, Bedrane; Belkebla, Brahimi, Boulaya; Mahrez, Bounedjah, Benrahma

