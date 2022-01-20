Ivory Coast vs Algeria Prediction

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Sierra Leone and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win here.

Algeria have been quite disappointing in the African Cup of nations so far and they have failed to win a single group game period

The visitors have some top-class players like Riyad Mahrez and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.

Algeria are unbeaten in three of their last four meetings against Ivory Coast and it remains to be seen whether they can register their first win of the tournament today.