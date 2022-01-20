Ivory Coast will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Group E with a win over Algeria in the African Cup of Nations on Thursday evening.
Match Info
Date: 20th January 2022
Kick-off: 16:00 pm BST, Douala Stadium.
Join bet365 and watch Ivory Coast vs Algeria
Ivory Coast vs Algeria Prediction
The home side are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Sierra Leone and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win here.
Algeria have been quite disappointing in the African Cup of nations so far and they have failed to win a single group game period
The visitors have some top-class players like Riyad Mahrez and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.
Algeria are unbeaten in three of their last four meetings against Ivory Coast and it remains to be seen whether they can register their first win of the tournament today.
Ivory Coast vs Algeria prediction: Ivory Coast 2-1 Algeria @ 25/2 with bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Ivory Coast vs Algeria free bets
- Find out where to watch Ivory Coast vs Algeria live stream
Back our Ivory Coast vs Algeria with bet365
Ivory Coast vs Algeria Betting Tips
Algeria have lost just once in their last four meetings against Ivory Coast. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.
The last four meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 15 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Ivory Coast are unbeaten in the African Cup of Nations so far. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
Ivory Coast vs Algeria betting tip: Get Ivory Coast to win at 23/10.
Bet on Ivory Coast to win at 23/10 with bet365
Ivory Coast vs Algeria Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Ivory Coast vs Algeria from bet365:
Match-winner:
Ivory Coast: 23/10
Draw: 21/10
Algeria: 13/10
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 31/20
Under: 8/13
Ivory Coast vs Algeria Free Bet
Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected AFCON matches throughout the rest of the competition.
How to claim the Livescore Bet sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the Livescore Bet sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip