Is the 'foul merchant' narrative overblown for 2024-25 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Zach Wolpin
In 2024-25, the league had two worthy candidates for MVP. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic were undoubtedly the top two. However, SGA took home the award on Wednesday afternoon. 

The biggest knock on Gilgeous-Alexander is that fans and media members are calling him a “foul merchant”. SGA is heavily criticized for his ability to get to the free-throw line. Playoff Central is a show on NBA TV, and one of the crew members had an opposing take in the SGA conversation. Former NBA player Brendan Haywood argued that the “foul merchant” narrative against SGA is overblown.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the latest superstar to be criticized for foul-baiting


On Tuesday night, the Thunder were home to face the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. In a 114-88 win, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points. SGA went to the free-throw line 14 times in Game 1. Seven of those 14 attempts came in just the first quarter. That led to ESPN game analyst Doris Burke calling the 2024-25 MVP a “free-throw merchant” in Game 1.

It didn’t end there for SGA. Respected media member Bill Simmons from The Ringer said that Gilgeous-Alexander is “getting this whistle that no one else in the playoffs is getting.” While some call SGA a “foul merchant”, Brendan Haywood does not see it that way. Instead, he applauds the 26-year-old for his ability to attack the mid-range and not settle for three-pointers. Gilgeous-Alexander led the NBA with 21.8 field goal attempts per game in 2024-25.

His 8.8 free throws attempted per game were second in the NBA this past season. SGA ranks 23rd in free-throw attempts for players who have averaged 30+ points per game since 2005. Additionally, he is 10th in free-throw attempts among the last 20 MVPs of the league. Does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander foul bait, of course. However, he is far from the only player who does it. All the criticism goes to SGA because of his team’s success and his winning MVP. Media members need to stop the overblown narrative of SGA being a “foul merchant”.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
