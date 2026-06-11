Turkey enter the 2026 World Cup priced at +10000 to lift the trophy at BetOnline, ranking 20th in a field of 48 teams. After a 24-year absence from the tournament, they arrive in Group D with genuine attacking talent and a qualifying record of six wins, one draw, and one loss, making turkey world cup odds a genuine conversation starter for outright bettors looking beyond the traditional favorites.

The best available price to win the tournament outright is +10000 at BetOnline, with BetNow offering the shortest price in the market at +5000. For Group D, Turkey are priced at +188 with both BetOnline and Lucky Rebel to finish top of a section that also includes the United States, Paraguay, and Australia. That group-winner price is the more compelling entry point for bettors who believe the squad can perform to its ceiling without needing to run a full six-game gauntlet.

Best Pick: Turkey To Win Group D

Turkey To Win Group D Confidence: 3/5

3/5 Best Odds: +188 (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel)

+188 (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel) Reason: Turkey’s creative depth and qualifying momentum give them a realistic path to topping a group that lacks a clear favorite.

Turkey’s World Cup History

Turkey have appeared at the World Cup just twice before this tournament, making 2026 only their third participation overall. Their debut came at the 1954 edition, and their second and most celebrated appearance arrived in 2002, when they finished third in South Korea and Japan, their best-ever finish at the tournament. That run included a third-place playoff victory and placed Turkey among the most memorable stories of that edition. After 2002, Turkey failed to qualify for every World Cup from 2006 through to 2022, a sequence spanning five consecutive tournaments. The 2026 edition ends that 24-year absence.

The gap between 2002 and 2026 also coincided with several strong European Championship campaigns, most recently a run to the quarter-finals at Euro 2024, which raised expectations heading into World Cup qualifying. The current squad contains players who were not yet born when Turkey last appeared at this stage, underlining the generational shift the federation has pursued under manager Vincenzo Montella.

Year Stage Reached Notes 2026 Group Stage (TBD) Group D: Australia, Paraguay, United States 2022 Did Not Qualify – 2018 Did Not Qualify – 2014 Did Not Qualify – 2010 Did Not Qualify – 2006 Did Not Qualify – 2002 Third Place Best-ever finish

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Current Turkey Squad and Manager Analysis

Vincenzo Montella’s Likely Turkey Shape

Vincenzo Montella, in charge since 2023, has built Turkey around a 4-2-3-1 that can flex into a 4-3-3 depending on the opponent. The system prioritizes controlled, possession-based football with creativity channeled through the wide areas and the number ten position. The defensive structure is built around a compact mid-block that can step up to press, with collective discipline valued over high-risk pressing schemes. The central tactical question heading into 2026 is whether that system can hold its shape against opponents who can stretch the block with pace and directness, given the goals-against column of 12 in eight qualifying matches, including play-offs.

Key Players to Watch

Arda Guler (21, Real Madrid) is the focal point of Turkey’s creative game, operating centrally or from the right as the primary chance creator. He scored four goals in qualifying and is priced at +29900 for the Golden Boot at both BetOnline and Lucky Rebel, reflecting his role as an orchestrator rather than a pure finisher. Kerem Akturkoglu (27, Fenerbahce) is the squad’s top qualifying scorer with nine goals overall and scored the decisive play-off winner in Kosovo. Kenan Yildiz (21, Juventus) provides vertical threat and goals from a second-striker or wide role, while Hakan Calhanoglu (32, Inter Milan) anchors the midfield with 105 caps and 22 international goals, offering set-piece delivery and tempo control. Ferdi Kadioglu (26, Brighton and Hove Albion) adds forward thrust from full-back and scored the decisive play-off winner against Romania.

Injury and Selection Watch

No significant injury concerns are confirmed in the squad as of the tournament announcement. The depth question lies in central defense and at center-forward, where the drop-off from first-choice options is more pronounced than in the attacking midfield positions. Merih Demiral (28, Al-Ahli) provides experience at center-back with 62 caps and six international goals, including four in qualifying, and is expected to anchor the defensive line. Altay Bayindir (28, Manchester United) and Ugurcan Cakir (30, Galatasaray) compete for the goalkeeping spot, with Cakir having more Turkey appearances at 39 caps. The squad includes six players each from Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, providing a domestic core with strong club chemistry.

Turkey’s Route to the Final

Turkey’s Group D draw offers a realistic path to the Round of 32 and beyond. Their opening match is against Australia in Vancouver on June 13, followed by Paraguay in the San Francisco Bay Area on June 19, and then the United States in Los Angeles on June 25. None of those three opponents ranks among the tournament’s elite, and Turkey’s qualifying form, particularly the attacking output that produced 19 goals across eight matches, suggests they have the firepower to accumulate points. The group-winner price of +188 at BetOnline reflects how open this section is, with no single team holding a commanding advantage on paper.

Should Turkey advance from the group, a likely Round of 32 and Round of 16 path would pit them against sides from Groups C and E, where the bracket structure could delay an encounter with a top-eight outfit until the quarterfinals or later. That is the stage at which Turkey’s defensive vulnerability against elite opposition becomes the dominant concern, given the 6-0 home defeat to Spain in September 2025 qualifying. At +10000 for the outright, the implied probability is roughly one percent, which significantly underweights a quarterfinal appearance but accurately reflects the gap to the genuine contenders. The group winner or tournament stage-of-elimination markets offer a more proportionate return for the risk being taken.

Turkey’s world cup 2026 odds for reaching the semi-finals are available at most leading operators, and that market captures the more realistic upside scenario. A squad featuring Guler, Yildiz, Akturkoglu, and Calhanoglu has the individual quality to win knockout matches against mid-tier opposition, but three or four consecutive wins of that nature, against an increasingly demanding bracket, represents a significant ask for a side returning to the World Cup after 24 years.

Turkey World Cup Betting Markets Explained

Several markets cover Turkey’s participation at World Cup 2026, each suited to a different risk appetite and level of conviction.

Outright Winner: Turkey are priced at +10000 at BetOnline, with BetNow offering +5000. This is a long-shot market requiring Turkey to win six consecutive matches against the full range of tournament opposition.

Turkey are priced at +10000 at BetOnline, with BetNow offering +5000. This is a long-shot market requiring Turkey to win six consecutive matches against the full range of tournament opposition. To Win Group D: Priced at +188 at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel, and +175 at BetNow. This is the most accessible entry point for Turkey bettors, based on the group composition of Australia, Paraguay, and United States.

Priced at +188 at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel, and +175 at BetNow. This is the most accessible entry point for Turkey bettors, based on the group composition of Australia, Paraguay, and United States. Top Turkey Goalscorer: Arda Guler is priced at +29900 at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel for the overall Golden Boot, with BetNow offering +20000. Kerem Akturkoglu and Kenan Yildiz are other candidates to lead Turkey’s scoring at the tournament.

Arda Guler is priced at +29900 at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel for the overall Golden Boot, with BetNow offering +20000. Kerem Akturkoglu and Kenan Yildiz are other candidates to lead Turkey’s scoring at the tournament. Player of the Tournament: Arda Guler is listed at +10000 at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel, and +6600 at BetNow. This market rewards the type of creative, high-visibility performance Guler is capable of across multiple matches.

Arda Guler is listed at +10000 at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel, and +6600 at BetNow. This market rewards the type of creative, high-visibility performance Guler is capable of across multiple matches. Stage of Elimination: Markets covering exit at the group stage, Round of 32, Round of 16, or quarterfinals offer structured value for bettors who want to position on a specific exit point rather than back Turkey to win the tournament.

Markets covering exit at the group stage, Round of 32, Round of 16, or quarterfinals offer structured value for bettors who want to position on a specific exit point rather than back Turkey to win the tournament. To Reach the Semi-Finals: Available at leading operators at a price that reflects the significant step up in opposition quality Turkey would face in the latter rounds.

Best Turkey World Cup Bets

Main Pick: Turkey To Win Group D (+188, BetOnline and Lucky Rebel) Turkey’s qualifying record of six wins, one draw, and one loss, combined with 19 goals scored, demonstrates the attacking output to win matches in this group. Australia, Paraguay, and the United States are all beatable opponents, and Montella’s side arrives with momentum from two consecutive 1-0 play-off wins. At +188, the return is meaningful without requiring the team to exceed realistic expectations. Turkey world cup 2026 betting tips consistently identify this group as one of the more open in the tournament, and the price reflects that correctly.

Lower-Risk Pick: Arda Guler Player of the Tournament (+6600, BetNow) Guler’s role as Turkey’s primary creative hub places him in a position to accumulate assists, goals, and high-visibility performances if Turkey progress beyond the group stage. The +6600 price at BetNow is shorter than the +10000 available at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel, which suggests sharper movement on this market. At 21 years old with a Real Madrid platform and four qualifying goals, he is the type of player this market tends to reward, and the price is reasonable for a speculative addition to a Turkey betting portfolio.

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Best Turkey World Cup Odds By Sportsbook

The table below compares current prices across the three approved operators for the main Turkey World Cup 2026 betting markets.

Market BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Outright Winner +10000 +8000 +5000 To Win Group D +188 +188 +175 Top Scorer (Arda Guler) +29900 +29900 +20000 Player of Tournament (Arda Guler) +10000 +10000 +6600

Odds are subject to change, and some markets may not be available at every sportsbook.

How to Watch and Bet on the 2026 World Cup

Turkey’s World Cup 2026 group matches will be broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo, with Fox carrying English-language coverage and Telemundo serving Spanish-language audiences. The opening match against Australia in Vancouver on June 13 kicks off at 21:00 UTC-7, followed by the Paraguay fixture in the San Francisco Bay Area on June 19 at 20:00 UTC-7, and the United States clash in Los Angeles on June 25 at 19:00 UTC-7. Streaming is available through the respective network apps and connected platforms for cord-cutters.

Futures markets for World Cup 2026 outright and group-winner prices were posted before the tournament began and have moved as squad news, injury updates, and qualifying results were confirmed. Lines will continue to shift throughout the group stage as results clarify which teams are on track to advance. Bettors tracking turkey world cup 2026 picks and turkey to win world cup 2026 markets should note that odds on group-winner and stage-of-elimination markets tend to compress significantly after the first matchday, so earlier entry generally captures better value on longer-priced selections.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves risk, and no outcome is guaranteed regardless of form, odds, or analysis. Anyone placing bets on Turkey World Cup 2026 odds or any other market should do so within their financial means and treat betting as entertainment rather than a source of income. The National Council on Problem Gambling helpline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Additional support and self-exclusion tools are available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. If betting is causing distress or financial difficulty, these resources provide confidential assistance at no cost.