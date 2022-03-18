IPL 2022: Kumar Sangakkara confident of Rajasthan Royals’ chances

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara is confident that his team will do well in the upcoming IPL 2022.

The former wicket-keeper batsman believes that they have a strong squad this season, having secured depth in every department.

The Royals have retained three players, namely Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, for this season. While they have also acquired some big names at the 2022 mega-auction.

The inaugural IPL champions have brought in spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal while they have also signed quality pacers such as Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini and Prasidh Krishna.

Kumar Sangakkara, who was appointed as the franchise’s Director of Cricket in January 2021, said in a team statement (as per The Indian Express):

“We know we had quite a bit of work to do in the off-season with regards to our team. I think we managed to identify the key areas which needed our attention and having had a proper process when it comes to selecting players at the auction, we managed to kind of hit the markers that we set for ourselves.”

He further added: “We’ve got the two best spinners in the IPL in terms of off-spin and leg-spin in Chahal and Ashwin. We have Boult, Prasidh, Saini, Coulter-Nile, McCoy, which makes up for a very exciting pace unit supported by of course the retentions of Yashasvi, Samson and Buttler.”

Rajasthan Royals have been disappointing with their performances in the last three IPL seasons.

They finished seventh in the points table in 2019 after winning just five of their 14 matches.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League saw them finishing last in the table with just six victories to their name.

And in 2021, the Jaipur-based side again ended up second last in the points table after they lost nine of their total 14 group matches.

However, things are expected to be different this season as they have brought in some top quality players in the team, including the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Shimron Hetmyer and Yzvendra Chahal.