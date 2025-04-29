Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas headlines at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an undisputed world super-bantamweight title showdown. Check out our guide showing which TV channel the fight will be broadcast on as well as possible live streaming options.

All four recognised world title belts, plus the coveted Ring Magazine belt, are on the line for this hotly-anticipated 122-pound undisputed showdown.

But where can fans in the US watch the fight if they can’t attend in person? SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you the TV channel the fight is on plus all the other information you need to know ahead of the Inoue vs Cardenas fight.

How To Watch Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas In The US

Inoue vs Cardenas TV Channel

When it comes to watching the Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas fight and rest of the undercard, US boxing fans are able to tune in through ESPN.

ESPN is the only TV channel in the United States airing the entire Inoue vs Cardenas card from the famous T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Sunday night.

The broadcast will begin at around 8pm (EST), with main event ringwalks scheduled for approximately 11pm (EST). The fight is also available to stream via ESPN+, as we’ll explain next.

Inoue vs Cardenas Live Stream

With the Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas bout being on ESPN, this means boxing fans can access a live stream online too through ESPN+.

The easiest way to watch Naoya Inoue’s next fight against the 26-1 American, plus the rest of the undercard from the T-Mobile Arena, on the go is via your ESPN+ app.

If you are an existing ESPN subscriber and also pay your $11.99 monthly fee for ESPN+, you can access the stream on your mobile or any device on the go, out and about.

Simply download the ESPN+ app on your mobile or other device, sign in to your existing ESPN account, and watch the fight from there.

Note: An ESPN+ subscription is required to watch in the US

TV Channel: How To Watch The Inoue vs Cardenas Fight In Other Countries

Watching the Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas fight can be done in various different ways, depending on where abouts in the world you are tuning in from.

For example, UK fight fans can watch the Inoue vs Cardenas fight via Sky Sports. They can also access it via live stream through the Sky Go app in the early hours of Monday morning (GMT).

This is provided they pay their regular Sky Sports subscription.

The price will differ from country to country, but ESPN+ is the place to be when it comes to watching the Inoue vs Cardenas fight in the US.

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas: Fight Info & TV Channel

🥊 Fight: Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas 📊 Records: Inoue (29-0, 26 KO’s) | Cardenas (26-1, 14 KO’s)

Inoue (29-0, 26 KO’s) | Cardenas (26-1, 14 KO’s) 📅 Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30PM BST

Approx. 10:30PM BST 🏆 Titles: WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA & Ring Magazine World Super-Bantamweight Titles

WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA & Ring Magazine World Super-Bantamweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Inoue -5000 | Cardenas +1800

Inoue vs Cardenas Tickets

When it comes to tickets for the Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas fight, they range in price. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has a rough capacity of 20,000 seats for a boxing event. However, the top level of seating isn’t open for this fight night on Sunday.

Tickets are available to purchase through AXS, with prices ranging from low to high. Right now, the cheapest available tickets for Inoue’s next fight are priced at $156. The most expensive tickets are currently priced at $2,506.

The cheapest tickets, priced at $156, are furthest away from the action up in the stands. The most expensive $2,506 tickets are close to the action, not far away from the ring and VIP seats.

In short, the closer fans are to the ring, the more expensive the ticket will be.

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas Super-Bantamweight 12 Rafael Espinoza vs Edward Vazquez Featherweight 12 Rohan Polanco vs Fabian Andres Maidana Welterweight 10 Ra’eese Aleem vs Rudy Garcia Featherweight 10 Mikito Nakano vs Pedro Marquez Medina Featherweight 10 Emiliano Vargas vs Juan Leon Super-Lightweight 8 Art Barrera Jr vs Juan Carlos Guerra Jr Super-Welterweight 6 Patrick O’Connor vs Marcus Smith Cruiserweight 4

Inoue vs Cardenas: Tale of the Tape

Naoya Inoue Nationality Japanese Age 32 Height 5’5″ Reach 67.5″ Stance Orthodox Total Fights 29 Record 29-0 (26 KO’s)

Ramon Cardenas Nationality American Age 29 Height 5’6″ Reach Unknown Stance Orthodox Total Fights 27 Record 26-1 (14 KO’s)

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas Prediction

Pound-for-pound boxing superstar Naoya Inoue hasn’t fought in America since June 2021, with Sunday night being just his fourth fight on US soil.

‘The Monster’ is currently riding a 10 fight knockout streak, and boxing sportsbooks are expecting him to make this 11 consecutive stoppages when he steps into the ring with Ramon Cardenas.

All four of his world super-bantamweight titles are on the line, as well as the Ring Magazine belt, with the Japanese powerhouse fully expected to win in emphatic fashion at the T-Mobile Arena.

Cardenas is a credible opponent, but simply not on Inoue’s level. Expect yet another vicious Naoya Inoue stoppage here, perhaps even in the first half of the fight.

SportsLens’ boxing expert prediction: Naoya Inoue to WIN via Knockout in Rounds 4-6