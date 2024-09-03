Ivan Toney turned down a move to another Premier League club this summer, instead opting for a big money move to Saudi Arabia. But how much will the Englishman be making per week for Al-Ahli?

Ivan Toney To Make £1million Per Week On New Contract

There was reported interest from across the Premier League for Ivan Toney this summer, but instead of staying in England, the Brentford forward took his opportunity to move to Al-Ahli.

Eyebrows were raised when the 28-year-old moved to Saudi Arabia with many suggesting that Toney is ending his career while still in his prime, but the money he will make is second to none.

Toney will reportedly make over £403,000 per week for Al-Ahli but after bonuses in his contract he will be taking home approximately £500,000 a week – which translates to around £1million per week in England before taxes.

It is understandable that Toney decided to move to the Saudi Pro League when his new wages are taken into account, with his total yearly salary working out to be 13 times more than what he was earning for Brentford.

Toney’s £36,000 per week at Brentford looks like nothing compared to his new deal and even if he had chose the likes of Chelsea or Arsenal this summer, he still wouldn’t have made anywhere near as much as he will earn for Al-Ahli.

His new deal puts Toney amongst some of the highest paid players in the Saudi Pro League, behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Highest Paid Saudi Pro League Players (Per Week)

Cristiano Ronaldo – £3.23m Neymar -£1.62m Karim Benzema – £1.62m Riyad Mahrez – £843,600 Sadio Mane – £646,400 Kalidou Koulibaly – £560,800 N’Golo Kante – £404,000 Aleksandar Mitrovic – £404,000 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – £404,000 Ivan Toney – £403,000

Although he isn’t the highest paid in the league, Toney just squeezes into the top ten highest paid players in the Pro League behind other former European stars.

Toney scored 72 goals for Brentford in 141 games since 2020 and his rise from Peterborough in League One has been meteoric over the last four years.

Despite impressing when he featured for England at Euro 2024 this summer, many believe that the former Brentford star is sacrificing his international career by moving to Saudi Arabia.