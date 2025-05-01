NBA

Houston’s Alperen Sengun is the first player to average 20/10/5 through their first five playoff games

The Houston Rockets came out firing in Game 5 of their first-round series vs. the Golden State Warriors. They were up 40-24 by the end of the first quarter and 76-49 at halftime. 

Golden State tried making a comeback, but Houston’s lead was too large to overcome. On Wednesday, the Rockets staved off elimination with a 131-116 win vs. the Warriors. Rockets’ center Alperen Sengun had 15 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. Sengun is the first player in NBA history to average 20/10/5 through their first five career playoff games.

Alperen Sengun is Houston’s Nikola Jokic

On Wednesday, the Rockets got a much-needed win vs. the Warriors.  A loss would have ended their season. It was a balanced team effort offensively from Houston in Game 5. Three players scored at least 24+ points. That included Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Amen Thompson. Leading the Rockets in rebounds and assists on Wednesday was Alperen Sengun. He finished the game with 15 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

For the 2025 playoffs, Sengun is averaging 20.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He is the first player in NBA history to average 20/10/5 through their first five career playoff games. Alperen Sengun is a special talent for the Rockets. He’s like Nikola Jokic but less dominant. However, Sengun is only 22 years old and is in his fourth season. There is still so much room for him to grow.

In a Game 4 loss this past Monday, Sengun scored a playoff career-high 31 points. The former first-round pick was named an all-star for the first time in his career during the 2024-25 regular season. He’s a player who does it all for the Rockets, and they rely on his production each night. Houston is on the road to play the Warriors in Game 6. They’re down 3-2 in the series. Can the Rockets win Friday and force a Game 7 back in Houston on Sunday?

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Arrow to top