The Houston Rockets must win Game 5 at home against the Golden State Warriors to stay alive in the postseason and extend the first round series.

Rockets vs Warriors Game 5 preview

The Rockets have struggled to lay up with the Warriors’ relentless shooting throughout the series and Ime Udoka’s side face playoff elimination if they don’t win on Wednesday at the Toyota Center.

Golden State took a commanding 3-1 lead on Tuesday in the Bay thanks to Jimmy Butler’s 27 points, five rebounds and six assists on his return from a pelvic contusion suffered in Game 3.

The last team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the postseason was the Denver Nuggets in 2020, so it’s fair to say the Rockets are up against it here.

Houston didn’t end the regular season particularly well – losing their final three outings – and those inconsistencies have started to seep through in the playoffs.

Their offensive struggles are clear as day, scoring 93 or fewer points in two of the four series games to date and Golden State’s wealth of experience on this stage has come to the fore.

The Rockets haven’t broke the 110-point barrier in this series so far and two of their top-five scorers, Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet, are shooting under 40% from the field.

Steph Curry and Butler have formed an impressive partnership since the latter was traded to California in February and their journey doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon.

Curry is averaging an impressive 26 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in the series so far on 41% shooting from downtown and 51% from the field.

Houston is favorite to grab the win on Wednesday and head back to the Chase Center with a point to prove, but they really need Green to step up to do so.

WATCH: Crazy ending to Warriors vs Rockets Game 4

Rockets vs Warriors injury report

Houston Rockets injuries

F Jae’Sean Tate (ankle; out)

Golden State Warriors injuries

F Jimmy Butler (pelvis; probable)

What TV channel is Rockets vs Warriors on?

Game 5 of Rockets vs Warriors will be broadcast nationally on TNT and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area for residents of California and Space City Home Network for those living in Texas.