Houston Astros fans are all smiles. The buzz in the baseball community isn’t just about the return of three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the team’s lineup. The enthusiasm is equally about welcoming back his wife, famed model Kate Upton. The couple’s presence once more in Houston has sparked joy and excitement among the Astros’ faithful followers.

Verlander and Upton Return to Houston

Justin Verlander, age 40, returns to Houston after an up-and-down season with the New York Mets. His 6-5 record, a 3.15 ERA, and 81 strikeouts this year don’t tell the full story of a pitcher who, at the height of his prowess was one of the best in MLB, and helped guide the Astros to World Series victories in 2017 and 2022.

While the star pitcher’s return signals a possible boost for the Astros’ playoff hopes, fans seem just as thrilled about Kate Upton’s homecoming. The Houston power couple left an indelible mark on the city, often sharing their love for the vibrant local scene. Their enthusiasm for everything from local eateries to community events had endeared them to the Houston community.

KATE UPTON YOU ARE OURS AGAIN 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — forever astros 🧡⚾️ (@myforeverastros) August 1, 2023

Kate Upton is no longer a Met pic.twitter.com/HZZGn4eezk — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) August 1, 2023

Welcome home Kate Upton, Astros fans have missed you. Oh, and I guess you too, Justin Verlander. #Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/CtDUxlrgGq — Brad Groux (@BradGroux) August 1, 2023

Verlander Ready to Help Astros in World Series Bid

The trade, first reported on August 1, sends Verlander back to his “holy land.” The Astros, currently half a game behind the Texas Rangers in the American League West, seem eager to harness his talents once again. Verlander’s acquisition, along with young prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford, makes the Astros an even more tantalizing team to watch as they strive for another World Series run.

Of course, Verlander’s journey to this moment has been far from smooth. After leaving the Astros for the bright lights of New York City and signing an $86 million deal with the Mets, he had a challenging start to the year. However, an improved performance in his recent outings shows he’s still a valuable asset.

According to BetOnline, the Houston Astros have odds of +700 to capture the World Series with Verlander back in town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton)

But it’s more than just baseball that has the fans talking. The prospect of Kate Upton returning to Houston’s social scene has fans abuzz on social media. Upton and Verlander’s love for the city’s culture,

Kate Upton is coming back to HTown and she’s bring some dude she married. #GoAstros pic.twitter.com/Bx8C83Vr6A — For What It’s Worth 🤓🐾🐾 (@David_TXAZ) August 1, 2023

Verlander is back & you also know what that means, We’re also getting Kate Upton to Astros Nation #Ready2Reign 🔵🟠🔵🟠 https://t.co/9jtCJu1sUB — Daniel Sotir supports WGA & SAG-AFTRA (@DanRS87) August 1, 2023

Fans Delighted With Return of Upton and Her Husband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton)

The Astros’ management has clearly recognized the significance of this moment, both on and off the field. With Verlander in their roster, the Astros are looking poised for October. At the same time, fans eagerly anticipate seeing Upton and Verlander once more frequenting their favorite local spots.

In the world of baseball, where trades, stats, and game strategies often dominate headlines, the Astros have managed to create a story that transcends the game itself. The return of Justin Verlander to the mound and Kate Upton to the city has given fans something extra to cheer about.

Whether or not this trade will translate into another championship remains to be seen. But for now, the fans of Houston Astros know that their team’s connection to the city has been rekindled, and they couldn’t be happier. Houston’s favorite couple is back, and they’re ready to steal the scene once more.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like