Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Stuttgart will be hoping to get this season back on track when they take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this week.

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart live stream

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

The visitors are currently on an eight-match winless run in the league and they will be under tremendous pressure to pick up all three points here. Stuttgart are one of the favourites to go down this season and it remains to be seen whether the visitors can turn things around with a morale-boosting result here. Meanwhile, the home side will be looking to improve their head to head record against Stuttgart and this is a golden opportunity for Hoffenheim to pick up a home win. The home side have picked up two consecutive wins and they will be full of confidence heading into this game. Check out the best Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Check out our Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart

When does Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart kicks off at 19:30 pm BST, on the 25th of February, at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

Hoffenheim team news

The home side will be without the services of Ermin Bicakcic, Robert Skov and Kevin Vogt because of injuries.

Hoffenheim predicted line-up vs VfB Stuttgart: Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch, Benjamin Hübner; Ihlas Bebou, Diadie Samassekou, Dennis Geiger, David Raum; Andrej Kramaric; Georginio Rutter, Munas Dabbur

VfB Stuttgart team news

Meanwhile, Stuttgart are without Nikolas Nartey, Mohamed Sankoh and Silas because of injuries.

VfB Stuttgart predicted line-up vs Hoffenheim: Florian Müller; Pascal Stenzel, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Borna Sosa; Wataru Endo, Atakan Karazor, Orel Mangala; Chris Führich, Sasa Kalajdzic, Omar Marmoush