Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Hoffenheim will be looking to build on their recent results with a home win over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this Friday.

Match Info Date: 25th February 2022

Kick-off: 19:30 pm BST, Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

The home side are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive league wins and they will be hoping to close in on the top four with a win against Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 17th in the league table and they have failed to win their last six league matches. They will have to improve immensely in order to preserve their status in the Bundesliga next season and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset here.

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 VfB Stuttgart @ 44/5 with Parimatch.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Stuttgart have failed to win their last eight matches in the Bundesliga. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Stuttgart are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Hoffenheim. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 20 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 10/17.

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart from Parimatch:

Match-winner:

Hoffenheim: 1/2 with Parimatch

Draw: 7/2 with Parimatch

VfB Stuttgart: 19/4 with Parimatch

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 10/17 with Parimatch

Under: 8/5 with Parimatch

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Free Bet

