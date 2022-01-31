HIBERNIAN host Hearts tomorrow in the Edinburgh Derby, as they further look to cement third place in the league.

Hibernian vs Hearts live stream

Hibernian vs Hearts preview

The Edinburgh derby is always a tempestuous affair, full of passion and excitement. While the obvious pick is a Hearts win, form often goes out the window in derby matches, so it will be interesting to see how this match-up goes.

Hearts go into this game sitting in third place, with a large gap between them and fourth-placed Motherwell. In fact, they easily dispatched Motherwell in their previous game, putting two past the Steelmen. A win tomorrow evening would see them further press their claim for Europa League football next season.

Hibs are also having a reasonable season, although things have gone somewhat awry since the end of the winter break. They sit in fifth place, but haven’t won in their last three matches. They now face a real tussle to qualify for Europe next season, which will only be exacerbated if they lose tomorrow against Hearts.

Check out our prediction for Hibs vs Hearts.

When does Hibernian vs Hearts kick off?

Hibernian vs Hearts kicks off at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday 1st February at Easter Road in Edinburgh.

Hibernian vs Hearts team news

Hibernian team news

Paul McGinn and Paul Hanlon will both face late fitness assessments before the derby, while Kyle Magennis and Harry Clarke are unlikely to start.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Macey, Kiranga, Porteous, Stevenson, Cadden, Campbell, Hayes, Mitchell, Henderson, Nisbet, Murphy

Hearts team news

Craig Halkett and Michael Smith are the only injury concerns for Hearts going into the game.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Gordon, Moore, Souttar, Kingsley, Atkinson, Devlin, Baningime, Halliday, Boyce, Simms, Mackay-Steven

