Heerenveen and Sparta Rotterdam will visit Abe Lenstra Stadion on 12th December 2021, Sunday to play the match against one another.
Heerenveen vs Sparta Preview
Sparta suffered a 3-1 defeat against AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion on Tuesday. Moreover, Heerenveen managed to get a 1-0 win against Heracles at Erve Asito on Saturday.
The hosts played the match against PSV that ended in a 1-1 draw, and they’ll be hoping to experience another positive result in this match.
Heerenveen vs Sparta Team News
Heerenveen possible starting lineup:
Mous; Van Beek, Bakker, Kaib, Van Ewijk; J.Veerman, Madsen, Kongolo; Halilovic, H.Veerman, Stevanovic
Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:
Van Leer; Masouras, Beugelsdijk, Vriends, Pinto; Abels, Mijnans, Smeets; Auassar, Emegha, Thy
Heerenveen vs Sparta Betting Odds
Following are the latest betting odds for Heerenveen vs Sparta from Bet365:
Match Winner
Heerenveen: 23/20
Draw: 12/5
Sparta: 12/5
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 17/16
Under: 6/7
Heerenveen vs Sparta Prediction
Heerenveen appears to have turned a corner in recent weeks by showing good performance. Therefore, football betting sites predict that Heerenveen will win the match.
Prediction: Heerenveen to win at 23/20.
