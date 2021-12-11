Countries
Heerenveen vs Sparta live stream, preview, and predictions

Heerenveen and Sparta Rotterdam will visit Abe Lenstra Stadion on 12th December 2021, Sunday to play the match against one another.

Watch and bet on Heerenveen vs Sparta at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Heerenveen vs Sparta Preview

Sparta suffered a 3-1 defeat against AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion on Tuesday. Moreover, Heerenveen managed to get a 1-0 win against Heracles at Erve Asito on Saturday.

The hosts played the match against PSV that ended in a 1-1 draw, and they’ll be hoping to experience another positive result in this match.

Heerenveen vs Sparta Team News

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Mous; Van Beek, Bakker, Kaib, Van Ewijk; J.Veerman, Madsen, Kongolo; Halilovic, H.Veerman, Stevanovic

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Van Leer; Masouras, Beugelsdijk, Vriends, Pinto; Abels, Mijnans, Smeets; Auassar, Emegha, Thy

Heerenveen vs Sparta Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Heerenveen vs Sparta from Bet365:

Match Winner

Heerenveen: 23/20

Draw: 12/5

Sparta: 12/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 17/16

Under: 6/7

Heerenveen vs Sparta Prediction

Heerenveen appears to have turned a corner in recent weeks by showing good performance. Therefore, football betting sites predict that Heerenveen will win the match.

Prediction: Heerenveen to win at 23/20.

Bet on Heerenveen at 23/20 with bet365.

