Hatayspor will play the Turkish Super match on 22nd December 2021, Wednesday at Hatay Ataturk Stadi.

Watch and bet on Hatayspor vs Konyaspor at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 19:00, Hatay Ataturk Stadi

Hatayspor vs Konyaspor Preview

Hatayspor suffered a 2-0 defeat against Trabzonspor at Senol Gunes Akyazi Stadyumu.

On the other hand, Konyaspor won the match against Antalyaspor by a 1-0 scoreline. The winning team managed to have three shots on target and eight corners.

Last but not the least, Hatayspor played the Turkish Super Lig match with Konyaspor which ended with a 0-0 draw.

Hatayspor vs Konyaspor Team News

Hatayspor has reported injuries of Onur Ergün, Kamil Ahmet Cörekci, and Mehdi Boudjemaa. Whereas Konyaspor will play without Ogulcan Ülgün.

Hatayspor possible starting lineup:

Munir; Falette, Oksuz, Kurucuk; Adekugbe, Ribeiro, Sackey, Corekci; Kaabi, Saint-Louis; Diouf

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Sehic; Guilherme, Bardakci, Calik, Skubic; Bytyqi, Dikmen, Hadziahmetovic, Gurler; Rahmanovic; Cikalleshi

Hatayspor vs Konyaspor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Hatayspor vs Konyaspor from Bet365:

Match Winner

Hatayspor: 13/10

Draw: 23/10

Konyaspor: 15/8

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 42/41

Under: 20/23

Hatayspor vs Konyaspor Prediction

Hatayspor has been performing well in the recent matches. Therefore, after analyzing the past performances, most football betting sites believe that Hatayspor will win the game.

Prediction: Hatayspor to win at 13/10.

Bet on Hatayspor to win at 13/10 with bet365.

How to Watch Hatayspor vs Konyaspor Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Hatayspor vs Konyaspor live online.

Hatayspor vs Konyaspor Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.