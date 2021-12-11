Groningen and Feyenoord will meet each other on 12th December 2021, Sunday.

Watch and bet on Groningen vs Feyenoord at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 18:30, Euroborg

Groningen vs Feyenoord Preview

Groningen played against PEC Zwolle and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Whereas Feyenoord won the last Europa Conference League match against Maccabi Haifa by a 2-1 scoreline.

The last game between Groningen and Feyenoord ended with a 0-0 score at Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadion.

Groningen vs Feyenoord Team News

Groningen will be without Damil Dankerlui, Michael De Leeuw, and Radinio Balker while Marin Sverko is doubtful for Sunday’s match. On the other hand, Feyenoord has reported injuries of Gernot Trauner, Orkun Kokcu, Francesco Antonucci, and Denzel Hall.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Leeuwenburgh; Kasanwirjo, Sverko, Te Wierik, Van Hintum; Duarte, Dammers, Ngonge; Suslov, El Hankouri, Strand Larsen

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Marciano; Malacia, Senesi, Trauner, Pedersen; Kokcu, Til, Aursnes; Jahanbakhsh, Sinisterra, Linssen

Groningen vs Feyenoord Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Groningen vs Feyenoord from Bet365:

Match Winner

Feyenoord: 1/2

Draw: 10/3

Groningen: 11/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 3/4

Under: 19/17

Groningen vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord is in very good form as they have won the last 12 games in all competitions, scoring at least one goal in each one of them. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that Feyenoord will win the game.

Prediction: Feyenoord to win at 1/2.

Bet on Feyenoord to win at 1/2 with bet365.

How to Watch Groningen vs Feyenoord Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Groningen vs Feyenoord live online.

Groningen vs Feyenoord Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.