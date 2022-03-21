Countries
Grand National Runners That Raced At Cheltenham

Grand National Runners That Raced At Cheltenham

Updated

24 mins ago

on

grand national

So, that’s another Cheltenham Festival done and dusted – it’s now full steam ahead to the Aintree Grand National, which will be run on Saturday 9th April 2022.

But with only around three weeks between the Cheltenham Festival and the three-day Aintree Grand National Meeting (7th-9th April) we take a look a some potential Grand National runners that featured at Cheltenham.

Did You Know? – 11 of the last 30 Grand National winners ran at the Cheltenham Festival last time out


DELTA WORK @ 16/1 with bet365 This Gordon Elliott-trained runner broke the hearts of Tiger Roll fans at the Cheltenham Festival recently by chinning the two-time Grand National winner in the final furlong to land the Cross Country race. Next up for the Gigginstown House Stud-owed horse is to try and follow in the hoof-prints of his former stablemate by trying to win the Aintree Grand National.

These powerful owners have won three of the last five runnings of the Grand Natiional and after showing a liking for the unique Cross County fences last time out, then Aintree looks the obvious next step.

At 9 years-old he’s the perfect age for the Grand National too – 24 of the last 30 Grand National winners were aged 9 or older. At this stage he’s been allocated 11st 3lbs in weight to carry, but that could change depending on the final runners.

RUN WILD FRED @ 22/1 with bet365 Another from the Gordon Elliott yard, that have won the Grand National three times in the past. Plus is another another runner for the Gigginstown House Stud camp, who have bagged three Grand Nationals in the past.

This 8 year-old was seen recently at the Cheltenham Festival running second in the National Hunt Chase on the opening day. He was beaten 8 lengths behind Stattler that day after making most of the running, but you feel that with that race coming off a 76-day break he’ll be better for it.

He’s got Grand National pedigree too – not in the Aintree version – but the Irish Grand National after finishing a close second in the Fairyhouse race last April.

Those against he might look to the fact he’s never raced at Aintree before, while he does seem to have a habit of coming second – from 11 runs over fences he’s won the silver medal six times!

MOUNT IDA @ 20/1 with bet365 – Yes, yet another leading 2022 Grand National chance from the Gordon Elliott yard. This mare flopped in the Mares’ Chase on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival, to eventually finish 7th and beaten 28 lengths behind the winner Elimay.

She’s cleary better than that though – having beaten Elimay two runs ago at Fairyhouse in a Grade 3. This 8 year-old is also famous for coming from the clouds to win the Kim Muir Chase at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival and with that race coming over 3m2f, then the longer trip of the Grand National could be just what she wants.

She’ll be looking to become the fourteenth mare to win the Grand National, but with the last winning Grand National mare coming in 1951 (Nickel Coin), punters might see this as a negative.

NOBLE YEATS @ 28/1 with bet365 This Emmet Mullins runner looks another lively Grand National contender for the Irish that could get into the race with a very low weight. Being number 44 in the current declarations he’ll been four horses to come out, but there is every chance that will happen between now and the 9th of April.

We last saw him at the Cheltenham Festival running a solid nineth in the Ultima Handicap Chase on the opening day – beaten 20 lengths. But he’s a solid jumper and with only seven career runs should have more to offer at a chaser.

The only niggle is his age (7) – the last horse aged 7 (or younger) to win the Grand National was in 1940!

EASYSLAND @ 50/1 with bet365 From last year’s winning owner – JP McManus – but this former Cheltenham Cross Country Chase winner, has rather lost his way since winning the 2020 renewal of that race.

He’s still only an 8 year-old, but was once again pulled up when last seen in the Cross Country race at Cheltenham in March – that was the third time he’s failed to complete in as many starts.

The track and fences should suit, but he’s got plenty to prove at the moment with his last win now coming over two years ago.

DEATH DUTY @ 28/1 with bet365 – Prior to the Cheltenham Festival, trainer Gordon Elliott stated he felt this 11 year-old was his best handicapped runner heading to the meeting.

That might have been true, but it wasn’t good enough to see him win the race he contested – the Ultima Handicap Chase on the opening day. That said, he still ran a fair race to be sixth (of 24) that day and only beaten 12 1/2 lengths.

The last 11 year-old to win the Grand National was in 2014, but this age doesn’t have a bad record with recent wins in 2012, 2013 and 2014. He’s another from the powerful Gordon Elliott/Gigginstown combination, but the worry would be that he’d probably need some cut in the ground to be seen at his best.

2022 Grand National Betting Odds

Note: Odds are subject to change, Bet365 are currently Non-Runner, No Bet on the Grand National and also offering Best Odds Guarateed prices.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Any Second Now 12/1 Bet365 logo
Escaria Ten 12/1 Bet365 logo
Snow Leopardess 12/1 Bet365 logo
Enjoy D’allen 14/1 Bet365 logo
Delta Work 16/1 Bet365 logo
Burrows Saint 18/1 Bet365 logo
Minella Times 20/1 Bet365 logo
Mount Ida 20/1 Bet365 logo
Farclas 22/1 Bet365 logo
BAR THE FIELD 24/1 Bet365 logo

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

