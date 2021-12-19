Goztepe will be hoping to win when they welcome Fatih Karagumruk for the Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday, 19th December 2021.

Watch and bet on Goztepe vs Fatih Karagumruk at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Goztepe vs Fatih Karagumruk Preview

Goztepe and Fatih Karagumruk got a chance to play four matches this season. Goztepe was undefeated in four matches against Fatih Karagumruk with two mins and two draws.

Goztepe lost the match against Rizespor with a 3-1 scoreline. While Fatih Karagumruk also suffered a 1-4 defeat against Konyaspor.

Last but not the least, both teams will try to show a good performance in order to win this match.

Goztepe vs Fatih Karagumruk Team News

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Egribayat; Cankaya, Nukan, Arslanagic; Paluli, Aydogdu, Nwobodo, Emir; Lourency, Jahovic, Ndiaye

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Viviano; Hedenstad, Bekaroglu, Baniya, Erkin; Biglia; Mor, Bertolacci, Durmaz, Karamoh; Pesic

Goztepe vs Fatih Karagumruk Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Goztepe vs Fatih Karagumruk from Bet365:

Match Winner

Goztepe: 6/5

Draw: 12/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/15

Under: 24/23

Goztepe vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction

Both teams are struggling to win Sunday’s match. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that the match will end in a draw.

Prediction: Goztepe vs Fatih Karagumruk to end in a draw.

Bet on Goztepe vs Fatih Karagumruk to draw at 12/5 with bet365.

How to Watch Goztepe vs Fatih Karagumruk Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Goztepe vs Fatih Karagumruk live online.

Goztepe vs Fatih Karagumruk Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.