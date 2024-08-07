Giants’ Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux are building ‘cohesiveness’ during training camp

This offseason, the Giants decided to trade with the Carolina Panthers for Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns. The 26-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career with the Panthers before they traded him to New York. Last season, former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux was the team’s top pass rusher and it wasn’t close.

Dexter Lawrence is the best defensive lineman but Thibodeaux had the most production off the edge. Now, the Giants have paired Brian Burns with Kayvon Thibodeaux. It’s the first time in a while that New York has to pass rushers with the capability of winning on every snap. According to reports from head coach Brian Daboll, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux are building “cohesiveness” during training camp. Exactly what Giants fans want to hear.

Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux should be a productive pass-rush duo for New York

‘Kayvon is the key… He’s an ascending player.’@NYPost_Schwartz and @BrandonLondonTV discuss why Kayvon Thibodeaux could be primed for a big year while playing alongside Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns #Giants100 Watch Blue Rush ➡️ https://t.co/6BWOW0MeNt pic.twitter.com/D1mQHgs7hL — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 1, 2024



When the Giants traded for Brian Burns, they also signed him to a five-year, $141 million contract extension. New York locked up Burns to a long-term deal and they get to pair him with Kayvon Thibodeaux. Burns will be entering his sixth season and Thibodeaux his third. In 2023, Thibodeaux had a breakout season in year two with a career-high (11.5) sacks. That’s increased production coming off just (4.0) sacks as a rookie. Now, Thibodeaux gets to play alongside another pass rusher who can be just as productive if not better than he is.

Brian Burns’ best season in terms of sacks was his 2022 campaign when he had (12.5) with the Panthers. The 26-year-old had a down year in 2023 with just (8.0) sacks but the Giants are confident in what Burns can do. Kayvon Thibodeaux and himself will work as a pair to disrupt the opposing QB and wreak havoc on the defense. Thibodeaux told reporters that Brian Burns has helped him add moves to his games and he’s done the same. While New York has made upgrades to their defensive line with Burns, their real test is on offense in 2024. The Giants drafted WR Malik Nabers and they need him to help make their offense an explosive passing attack. New York starts the 2023 season at home vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.