Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo broke down in tears on Sunday afternoon, as he qualified with Greece for his first ever Olympics that will take place later this month.

Giannis & Greece Qualify For Olympics

Although he has an impressive CV in the NBA through his career so far, one thing Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t managed to do is qualify for the Olympic games…. until now.

Greece edged past Croatia in a qualifier final to earn their spot at the Paris Olympics which get underway at the end of this month. It will be Greece’s fourth time at the games and Antetokounmpo’s first.

Giannis dropped 23 points in the final qualifier and Greece’s talisman was emotional after the match when talking about his pride in the team.

“The best athletes in the world compete in the Olympic Games,” Antetokounmpo said. “We have nothing to lose … I really believe we have an incredible team and we can accomplish something special.”

I have never cheat the game.. See you in Paris 🙏🏾#Atoutaler 🧿 pic.twitter.com/F0GT9su0kg — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 7, 2024

“It’s an incredible feeling, since I was a kid I always wanted to play in the Olympic Games.”

Antetokounmpo was in tears following qualification and after struggling with an injury towards the end of this season, it was clear to see just how much it meant to the 29-year-old.

Although Greece have their own MVP on side, their qualification process wasn’t all plain sailing and they took on some tough opponents, specifically in the form of Slovenia in the semi final.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia were no match for the Greeks on Saturday thoughand at the end of a brutal season for Doncic he finally earned a rest as his nation were unceremoniously dumped out of qualifiers by Antetokounmpo.

But for Giannis his season continues into the end of the month, with the basketball getting underway at the Olympics on the 27th of July.

Along with Greece – Brazil, Spain and Puerto Rico all qualified for the Paris games after qualifiers having won their finals in other tournaments.