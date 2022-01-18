Ghana vs Comoros live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

GHANA will face Comoros in Group C at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Tuesday in the final round of the Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

Ghana vs Comoros Live Stream

Ghana vs Comoros Preview

The Black Stars have had a poor start to the competition and will be desperate to get their first win and keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

Last Friday, Ghana was beaten to a 1-1 draw by Gabon, denying them their first win at the Africa Cup of Nations. This came after a 1-0 loss in their Group C opener to a strong Moroccan team.

Ghana has now won just one of their last three games, losing twice and drawing once.

When does Ghana vs Comoros kick-off?

The Ghana vs Comoros will kick off at 00:00 on 19th January 2022 at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Ghana vs Comoros Team News

Ghana Team News

Ghana has reported the injury of Iddrisu Baba whereas Benjamin Tetteh is suspended.

Ghana possible starting lineup: Wollacott; Rahman, Djiku, Armatey, Yiadom; Baba, Partey; Paintsil, A Ayew, Kudus; J Ayew

Comoros Team News

Comoros has not reported any injuries so far.

Comoros possible starting lineup: Ahamada; Abdallah, M’dahoma, Zahary, Bakari; Youssouf, Mohamed; Djoudja, Mogni, M’Changama; Ben

