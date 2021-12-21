Gaziantep and Alanyaspor will face each other on 22nd December 2021, Wednesday in order to play the Turkish Super Lig match.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:00, Gaziantep Stadyumu

Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor Preview

Gaziantep played the Turkish Super Lig clash against Kayserispor at Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu which ended with a 0-0 draw.

Whereas Alanyaspor suffered a 3-1 defeat against Adana Demirspor. Famara Diedhiou was the main goal scorer for Alanyaspor.

Lastly, Gaziantep won the game against Alanyaspor at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadyumu by a 3-2 scoreline.

Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor Team News

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Guvenc; Tosca, Caulker, Djilobodji; Pehlivan, Soyalp, Erdogan, Kitsiou; Messaoudi, Ozer; Figueiredo

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Kirintilli; Bingol, Mevlja, Milunovic, Juanfran; Novais, Aksoy; Davidson, Akbaba, Karaca; Diedhiou

Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor from Bet365:

Match Winner

Gaziantep: 5/4

Draw: 12/5

Alanyaspor: 7/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 20/23

Under: 22/23

Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor Prediction

Gaziantep recently had some wins against teams higher in the standings, most notably a win over Fenerbahce earlier this month, and they will be confident in their ability to win this match too. However, Alanyaspor will be anxious to avenge their previous loss, which is why they are unlikely to lose this game. Therefore, most football betting sites believe that the match will end in a draw.

Prediction: Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor to end in a draw at 12/5.

