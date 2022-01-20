Gambia vs Tunisia live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

GAMBIA will play the match against Tunisia on 21st January 2022 at 00:00.

Gambia vs Tunisia Live Stream

Gambia vs Tunisia Preview

With four points from two games, Gambia is in first place in their group. The Scorpions will qualify automatically for the last 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with just a point.

Whereas Tunisia’s first match in the Africa Cup of Nations ended in a 0-1 defeat to Mali, they came back in the second to thrash Mauritania by 4-0.

When does Gambia vs Tunisia kick-off?

The Gambia vs Tunisia will kick off at 00:00 on 21st January 2022 at Limbe Omnisport Stadium

Gambia vs Tunisia Team News

Gambia Team News

The Gambia heads into the game without any injury or suspension concerns.

Gambia possible starting lineup: Jobe; Modou, Colley, Gomez, Touray; Adams, Bobb, Marreh, Jallow; Barrow, Ceesay Equatorial Guinea Team News

Tunisia Team News

Tunisia will play without Seifeddine Jaziri because of injury.

Tunisia possible starting lineup: Said; Mathlouthi, Ifa, Talbi, Maaloul; Slimane, Skhiri, Chaalali; Mejbri; Khazri, Laidouni

