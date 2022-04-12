Frankie Dettori Booked Rides: Back This 5/1 Newmarket Craven Meeting Double

Everyone’s favourite pocket Italian jockey – Frankie Dettori – is back in action in his home town – Newmarket – today as the 3-day Craven Meeting gets going. The ITV horse racing cameras are also at flat racing’s HQ to take in four races, while Dettori has two decent booked rides on the day – both for his boss John Gosden.

Let’s take a look at Frankie Dettori’s Newmarket rides today in more details below – back his two only mounts today in a 5/1 double with BetUK (see bet slip below)

Frankie Dettori’s Two Newmarket Rides – Tuesday 12th April 2022

3.00 Newmarket: MAGALLAN @ 9/4 with BetUK – Last seen running a fair 5th in the Prix Dollar at Longchamp in France – that came back in October. Has been freshened up since but the return to this better ground will be a plus for last season’s Dante Stakes runner-up and despite having 5lbs to find with the Godolphin horse – Master Of The Seas – on the ratings, has his conditions today and a master in the saddle.



4.10 Newmarket: CRENELLE @ 10/11 with BetUK – The Gosden yard like to target this race – they’ve won it three times since 2016, including 12 months ago. With that in mind, their runner here with Frankie in the saddle, Crenelle, is sure to be popular. Yes, slightly disappointing on debut at Southwell when a beaten odds on favourite, but the switch to turf for this well-bred Kingman filly should suit her much better.



Note: Odds are subject to change.

