Former MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer Signs Deal To Play In Japan

Trevor Bauer will soon play professional baseball for the first time in nearly two years, but it won’t be anywhere near the MLB.

Bauer was one of the best pitchers in the game in 2020. He led the National League in ERA by posting a 1.73, and he was the leader in WHIP and hits per 9 innings on his way to winning the Cy Young Award while playing for the Reds.

Troubled Pitcher Trevor Bauer Signs Deal In Japan

His outstanding performance came at just the right time as far as his money is concerned. Bauer hit free agency just after his Cy Young season, and the mighty Dodgers came calling with the pay day that he was looking for. Los Angeles signed him to a three-year deal worth over $100 million, joining an already stellar rotation.

Bauer pitched 107.2 innings for the Dodgers, posting a 2.59 ERA with 137 strikeouts.

Things changed rather quickly for the flame-throwing pitcher. In early July of 2021, allegations of sexual assault had been placed on Bauer by a San Diego woman, and he was immediately suspended while authorities investigated. He was ultimately banned from baseball for 324 games, the equivalent of two full seasons. An arbitrator eventually reduced the suspension to 194 games, but the damage had been done.

The Dodgers released Bauer in early January.

Bauer Headed To Japan After Release From Dodgers

Trevor Bauer is signing with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization in Japan, per @YamadaSANSPO The contract is for one year and $4 million plus incentives pic.twitter.com/snHhFgUINX — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 13, 2023

On Monday, news was released that Trevor Bauer had signed a deal with the Yokohama DeNa BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball. He has long hinted that he would be comfortable playing in Japan, even tweeting that he could consider offers from the NPB when he hit free agency in 2020.

According to reports, Beauer will still receive the money that he was owed from the Dodgers, plus his new pay day from the Bay Stars.

The BayStars are an interesting choice, though. It has been 25 years since the team last won a championship, and there are only 12 teams in the entire league. The team is in the middle of their current season, and have a series coming up against the SoftBank Hawks. This could be the series in which Bauer makes his debut.

