MLB

Former MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer Signs Deal To Play In Japan

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz usa today 16055681
rsz usa today 16055681

Trevor Bauer will soon play professional baseball for the first time in nearly two years, but it won’t be anywhere near the MLB.

Bauer was one of the best pitchers in the game in 2020. He led the National League in ERA by posting a 1.73, and he was the leader in WHIP and hits per 9 innings on his way to winning the Cy Young Award while playing for the Reds.

Troubled Pitcher Trevor Bauer Signs Deal In Japan

rsz i

His outstanding performance came at just the right time as far as his money is concerned. Bauer hit free agency just after his Cy Young season, and the mighty Dodgers came calling with the pay day that he was looking for. Los Angeles signed him to a three-year deal worth over $100 million, joining an already stellar rotation.

Bauer pitched 107.2 innings for the Dodgers, posting a 2.59 ERA with 137 strikeouts.

Things changed rather quickly for the flame-throwing pitcher. In early July of 2021, allegations of sexual assault had been placed on Bauer by a San Diego woman, and he was immediately suspended while authorities investigated. He was ultimately banned from baseball for 324 games, the equivalent of two full seasons. An arbitrator eventually reduced the suspension to 194 games, but the damage had been done.

The Dodgers released Bauer in early January.

Bauer Headed To Japan After Release From Dodgers

On Monday, news was released that Trevor Bauer had signed a deal with the Yokohama DeNa BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball. He has long hinted that he would be comfortable playing in Japan, even tweeting that he could consider offers from the NPB when he hit free agency in 2020.

According to reports, Beauer will still receive the money that he was owed from the Dodgers, plus his new pay day from the Bay Stars.

The BayStars are an interesting choice, though. It has been 25 years since the team last won a championship, and there are only 12 teams in the entire league. The team is in the middle of their current season, and have a series coming up against the SoftBank Hawks. This could be the series in which Bauer makes his debut.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Rodon
MLB

LATEST New York Yankees Carlos Rodon To Start Season On IL

Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 9 2023
rsz 19173268
MLB
Shohei Ohtani Next Team Odds: Mets, Cubs Favored To Land Angels’ Star
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 6 2023

Shohei Ohtani is one of the rarest talents that we have seen in the MLB in some time, and there is a good chance that he takes those skills elsewhere…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn 2
MLB
MLB Home Run Leader Odds: Aaron Judge Favored To Lead League In HRs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 1 2023

The MLB season is just around the corner, and baseball is already making headlines with its rule changes and adjustments to the game. But 2023 promises to be an entertaining…

McCarver
MLB
Tim McCarver Passes Away At The Age Of 81
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 16 2023
Montas
MLB
New York Yankees Frankie Montas To Undergo Shoulder Surgery
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 15 2023
Clevinger
MLB
Mike Clevinger Under Investigation For Domestic Violence and Child Abuse
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 24 2023
Mondesi
MLB
Boston Red Sox Acquire Adalberto Mondesi From Kansas CIty
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 24 2023
Arrow to top