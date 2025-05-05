NBA

For the third time in NBA history, a #6 and #7 seed will meet in the postseason

Zach Wolpin
In the Eastern Conference, there were no upsets in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. All four higher seeds advanced to the conference semifinals.

The same cannot be said for the West. Two of the top three seeds were bounced in the first round. Houston was the #2 seed and lost in seven games to the #7 seed Warriors. The #3 seed Los Angeles Lakers lost in five games to the #6 Timberwolves. For just the third time in NBA history, a #6 and #7 seed will meet in the postseason.

Golden State and Minnesota will meet in the Western Conference semi-finals


For the #6 and #7 seeds to meet in the conference semi-finals, the #2 and #3 seeds must both lose in the first round. That’s exactly what happened in the 2025 playoffs. First off, the #2 seed Houston Rockets were up against the #7 seed Golden State Warriors. However, the Warriors were far better than the #7 seed next to their name. The team added Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, and it changed their season outlook completely.

Golden State had a 3-1 lead vs. the Rockets, but lost two straight, and a Game 7 was played on Sunday. Buddy Hield exploded for a playoff career-high 33 points. He had nine made threes and was massive for the Warriors. Their opponent in the conference semi-finals is the Timberwolves. Minnesota is the #6 seed in the 2025 playoffs. They upset the #3 Lakers 4-1 in their opening round series.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are in the conference semi-finals for the second straight season. Their last game was Wednesday, April 30. The Timberwolves have had plenty of time to rest until their next game on Tuesday, May 6. Steph Curry and the #7 seed Warriors will be in Minnesota for Game 1. It’s just the third time in NBA history that a #6 and #7 gave met in the playoffs. Golden State also accomplished this in the 2023 playoffs when they faced the Lakers. That’s twice in the last three postseasons.

