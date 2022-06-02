Countries
football accumulator tips thursday 2 june 2022

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday: Back Our 37.67/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Updated

2 days ago

on

Looking ahead to Thursday, we have picked out three selections ready for an accumulator. With combined total odds of roughly 37.67/1 on bet365, new customers can also benefit from a massive £50 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Monday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 37.67/1. A £10 stake would return around £370 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday

Northern Ireland vs Greece: Northern Ireland to Win @ 9/4 on bet365

Northern Ireland will be backed by their home fans for the opening game of their Nations League campaign, and we think this home support will see them to the win against Greece.

Their last competitive home game was against Italy in the World Cup Qualifiers. They drew 0-0 in that game, a result that was unexpected for the Irish fans.

We expect Northern Ireland to win this one.

Serbia vs Norway: Norway to Win @ 5/2 on bet365

This leg is the risky leg of our accumulator, but Norway have Erling Haaland leading their line, so anything is possible.

Serbia topped their World Cup Qualifier group, finishing above Portugal. They certainly won’t be an easy pushover for Norway. Serbia will need to find a way to keep Haaland quiet if they are to win.

We have faith in the Norway striker, and expect him to pull his team through away at Serbia.

Spain vs Portugal: Portugal to Win @ 12/5 on bet365

The final game is the biggest game of the night in the Nations League between Spain and Portugal.

Spain have home advantage, but Portugal have superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 is still causing issues in the latter stage of his career, and he often brings his best side to national games.

We expect Portugal to win this game.

Combined odds for Monday Accumulator – 37.67/1 on bet365

