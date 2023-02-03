Boxing

Floyd Mayweather’s Next Exhibition Deemed ‘Ridiculous’ PPV Price

Paul Kelly
Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers Boxing
Boxing fans are outraged at the pay-per-view price of Floyd Mayweather’s next exhibition fight. ‘Money’ is set to travel to the UK to fight for the very first time, as he faces former reality TV star, Aaron Chalmers. Boxing fans in the US will have to pay almost $40 for the luxury of watching the great Mayweather.

Absurd $40 PPV Price To Watch Mayweather vs Chalmers Exhibition

Boxing fans in the US will have to fork out $40 for the pleasure of watching Floyd Mayweather in his next exhibition bout.

The boxing great is set to face Aaron Chalmers on February 25th in the UK, on a card dubbed ‘Royal Pain’. This is ironic in itself, given the fact it is an exhibition fight with strict rules as well as having no undercard as of yet.

The hall of fame boxer hung up his professional boxing gloves back in 2017 – retiring at 50-0 after knocking out Conor McGregor in his last professional outing. Since then, ‘Money’ has taken to the exhibition circuit. His latest outing is set to be against 1-0 boxer, former MMA fighter and reality TV star – Aaron ‘The Joker’ Chalmers.

Since his retirement, the Michigan man has faced MMA fighters, YouTubers and now reality TV stars in his worldwide exhibitions. This will be the first time Mayweather has travelled to England and fought on UK shores.

However, it seems that boxing fans are outraged by the PPV price of the fight. The bout is set to be streamed live all around the world on Zeus Network, a boxing streaming site. The price was set at £32.26 for UK fight fans, which mean anyone wanting to watch the fight in the US will have to pay $40 for the viewing privilege.

Boxing fans have been left outraged at this scandalous price, but that shows you how much money Mayweather can make from these exhibitions. No doubt the former five-weight world champion will be making million for this non-contest against a man with limited combat sport experience.

Is it any wonder boxing fans are condemning this outrageous pay-per-view price.

Boxing Fans Outraged At Mayweather vs Chalmers PPV Price – Reaction

Boxing fans in the US are outraged at the pay-per-view price to watch Floyd Mayweather’s next exhibition fight. Many fans have called this move disgraceful and shocking, with other fans purely laughing at the audacity of it.

The fight is costing UK fight fans £32.26, which means the fight will cost a US boxing fan around $40. Scandalous pricing for this exhibition contest!

Many fans are predicting a huge flop for this fight due to the fact it is so expensive and a non-competitive fight. Here is what some fans had to say about the PPV price of the Mayweather vs Chalmers exhibition bout:

Floyd Mayweather will definitely go into the contest as the betting favorite with the best sports betting apps in the US. This is due to the fact he reigned supreme in boxing for decades, as well as retiring undefeated against all of the best fighters of his generation.

Of course, Aaron Chalmers will be the huge betting underdog for this fight due to his lack of experience and short boxing career. Backing him as the underdog with the best offshore betting sites will be a huge price and could be worth a few dollars.

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
