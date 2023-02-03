Floyd Mayweather’s Next Exhibition Deemed ‘Ridiculous’ PPV Price

Boxing fans are outraged at the pay-per-view price of Floyd Mayweather’s next exhibition fight. ‘Money’ is set to travel to the UK to fight for the very first time, as he faces former reality TV star, Aaron Chalmers. Boxing fans in the US will have to pay almost $40 for the luxury of watching the great Mayweather.

The boxing great is set to face Aaron Chalmers on February 25th in the UK, on a card dubbed ‘Royal Pain’. This is ironic in itself, given the fact it is an exhibition fight with strict rules as well as having no undercard as of yet.

The hall of fame boxer hung up his professional boxing gloves back in 2017 – retiring at 50-0 after knocking out Conor McGregor in his last professional outing. Since then, ‘Money’ has taken to the exhibition circuit. His latest outing is set to be against 1-0 boxer, former MMA fighter and reality TV star – Aaron ‘The Joker’ Chalmers.

Since his retirement, the Michigan man has faced MMA fighters, YouTubers and now reality TV stars in his worldwide exhibitions. This will be the first time Mayweather has travelled to England and fought on UK shores.

However, it seems that boxing fans are outraged by the PPV price of the fight. The bout is set to be streamed live all around the world on Zeus Network, a boxing streaming site. The price was set at £32.26 for UK fight fans, which mean anyone wanting to watch the fight in the US will have to pay $40 for the viewing privilege.

The Zeus Network online UK PPV price for the Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers exhibition fight on Feb 25th will be £32.26. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 2, 2023

Boxing fans have been left outraged at this scandalous price, but that shows you how much money Mayweather can make from these exhibitions. No doubt the former five-weight world champion will be making million for this non-contest against a man with limited combat sport experience.

Is it any wonder boxing fans are condemning this outrageous pay-per-view price.

Boxing Fans Outraged At Mayweather vs Chalmers PPV Price – Reaction

Boxing fans in the US are outraged at the pay-per-view price to watch Floyd Mayweather’s next exhibition fight. Many fans have called this move disgraceful and shocking, with other fans purely laughing at the audacity of it.

The fight is costing UK fight fans £32.26, which means the fight will cost a US boxing fan around $40. Scandalous pricing for this exhibition contest!

Many fans are predicting a huge flop for this fight due to the fact it is so expensive and a non-competitive fight. Here is what some fans had to say about the PPV price of the Mayweather vs Chalmers exhibition bout:

Absolute bargain! You can't even get a decent takeaway for that nowadays………. — Steve Spevack (@SteveSpevack) February 2, 2023

Just look at the tickets prices as well this is a joke who would pay for this pic.twitter.com/RKgnOCyFTF — Stuart howlett (@Stuarthowlett1) February 2, 2023

If it was happening in my garden I would shut the curtains. — Nathan Decastro (@Nathan_Decastro) February 2, 2023

