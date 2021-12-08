Lyon is ready to host Rangers on 9th December 2021, Thursday. However, both the teams will have a tough competition with each other.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 22:45, Groupama Stadium

Lyon vs Rangers Preview

Lyon played the match against Bordeaux which ended in a 2-2 draw. Lyon succeeded in having eight corners and four shots on target.

Moreover, Rangers recently won a Scottish Premiership match against Dundee FC with a 3-0 scoreline.

Last but not the least, Lyon was undefeated in the last match played against the Rangers by a 2-0 scoreline.

Lyon vs Rangers Team News

Lyon will be Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, Sinaly Diomandé, Léo Dubois, Lenny Pintor, and Jason Denayer. Meanwhile, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander, and Leon Balogun from Rangers won’t be playing the match because of their injuries.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Gusto, Da Silva, Lukeba, Henrique; Cherki, Caqueret, Keita, Kadewere; Dembele, Slimani

Rangers possible starting lineup:

McGregor; Patterson, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Kamara; Aribo, Roofe, Hagi

Lyon vs Rangers Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Lyon vs Rangers from Betfred:

Match Winner:

Lyon: 10/11

Draw: 11/4

Rangers: 11/4

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 61/100

Under: 29/20

Lyon vs Rangers Prediction

Both the teams have shown good performance in the past. However, most football betting sites predict that Lyon will win the game.

Prediction: Lyon to win at 10/11.

