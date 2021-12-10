FC Utrecht and Go ahead eagles will meet each other on 11th December 2021, Saturday.

FC Utrecht and Go ahead eagles will meet each other on 11th December 2021, Saturday.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 22:45, Stadion Galgenwaard

FC Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles Preview

FC Utrecht lost the match against PSV by 4-1. However, FC Utrecht managed to get two shots on target and 44% possession.

Moreover, Go Ahead Eagles were defeated in the game against FC Twente with a 2-1 scoreline.

Last but not the least, FC Utrecht was unbeaten in the last match against Go Ahead eagles by 4-1.

FC Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles Team News

FC Utrecht has reported injuries of Sylian Mokono, Christopher Mamengi, and Tommy St. Jago whereas Go Ahead Eagles will be without Ogechika Heil, Marc Cardona, Bas Kuipers, Turan Tuzlacik, and Sam Crowther.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Paes; Avest, Benamar, Janssen, Zagre; Van Overmeem, Timber; Gustafson, Ramselaar, Boussaid; Douvikas

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

Hahn; Deijl, Bakker, Nauber; Lucassen; Brouwers, Idzes, Rommens; Lidberg, Oratmangoen, Berden

FC Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for FC Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles from Bet365:

Match Winner

FC Utrecht: 2/5

Draw: 4/1

Go Ahead Eagles: 13/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 3/5

Under: 17/12

FC Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

After analyzing Utrecht’s flawless performance in the past, most football betting sites predict that they will win the game against Go Ahead Eagles.

Prediction: FC Utrecht to win at 2/5.

How to Watch FC Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch FC Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles live online.

