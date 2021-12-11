FC Twente and RKC Waalwijk will face each other on 12th December 2021, Sunday.

Watch and bet on FC Twente vs RKC Waalwijk at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 16:15, De Grolsch Veste

FC Twente vs RKC Waalwijk Preview

FC Twente won the last match played against Go Ahead Eagles by a 2-1 score. Whereas RKC Waalwijk was unbeaten in a match against NEC with a 2-1 scoreline.

Not only this but RKC Waalwijk managed to get a victory against FC Twente with a 2-1 score.

To summarize, RKC Waalwijk was unbeaten in the last four matches against FC Twente with three wins and one draw.

FC Twente vs RKC Waalwijk Team News

Manfred Ugalde, Wout Brama, Luca Everink, Kik Pierie, and Jody Lukoki are injured for FC Twente while RKC will play without Yassin Oukili, R. Van der, Joel Pereira, and David Min.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Sadilek, Hilgers, Propper, Troupee; Brama, Zerrouki, Vlap; Rots, Van Wolfswinkel, Limnios

RKC Waalwijk possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Pabai, Meulensteen, Van den Buijs; Bakari, Anita, Azhil, Gaari; Stokkers, Odgaard, Bel Hassani

FC Twente vs RKC Waalwijk Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for FC Twente vs RKC Waalwijk from Bet365:

Match Winner

FC Twente: 3/5

Draw: 29/10

RKC: 19/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/14

Under: 26/25

FC Twente vs RKC Waalwijk Prediction

Hosts have shown tremendous performance in the previous matches. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that FC Twente will win the game.

Prediction: FC Twente to win at 3/5.

Bet on FC Twente to win at 1/2 with bet365.

How to Watch FC Twente vs RKC Waalwijk Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch FC Twente vs RKC Waalwijk live online.

FC Twente vs RKC Waalwijk Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.