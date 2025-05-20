NBA

Fans continue to think the NBA draft lottery is rigged after Shaquille O'Neal tells his own story

Zach Wolpin
The Mavericks shocked the entire NBA when they traded Luka Doncic in 2024-25. A combination of trading their top player and injuries put Dallas in a bad spot. 

However, with a 1.7% chance, the Mavericks won the 2025 draft lottery and will pick #1 overall. This left fans highly suspicious. It’s not the first time the legitimacy of the draft lottery has been brought into question. Recently, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal told a story of how former Commissioner David Stern may have rigged the lottery for him in 1992.

Did David Stern rig the 1992 draft lottery for Shaq to be drafted by Orlando?


After three seasons at LSU, Shaquille O’Neal entered the 1992 NBA draft. He was widely considered the consensus #1 overall selection. Recently, Shaq went on Ashley Nevel’s podcast. They were discussing the NBA draft lottery, and O’Neal told a story about former Commissioner David Stern. Three months before the draft, Stern told O’Neal that he couldn’t wait for him to join the NBA.

That same day, David Stern pulled O’Neal to the side and asked him, “You want to play where it’s cold or where it’s hot?” O’Neal swears that this happened, and he told Stern “hot” and they both smiled at each other. Orlando won the draft lottery in 1992, and they drafted Shaquille O’Neal out of LSU. At the time, O’Neal did not think much of it.

Since years have passed, the Hall of Famer is skeptical when it comes to draft lotteries over the years. He mentioned Dallas landing the #1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft after training away Luka Doncic. Unfortunately, David Stern passed away in 2020, and he’ll never be able to tell his side of the story. Shaquille O’Neal has drawn headlines with this latest story surrounding the legitimacy of the draft lottery.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
