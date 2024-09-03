Basketball

Evan Fournier Agrees 2-Year Deal With Olympiacos After 12 Seasons In The NBA

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Evan Fournier is leaving the NBA after 12 seasons in the league, with the Frenchman making a move to Europe to play for Olympiacos in Greece.

Evan Fournier Agrees Olympiacos Move

Olympiacos announced on Monday night that Evan Fournier has signed for them, on a two-year contract that will last until the 2026-27 season.

Fournier has showed a desire to play for Olympiacos in the past, with the Frenchman tweeting in 2022 his desire to play for the Greek side during the EuroLeague Final Four.

“If one day I had to return to Europe and I had the choice to go wherever I wanted, I think I would go for Olympiacos. It’s still a hell of a club.”

Last year Fournier played for the Pistons, where he averaged 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists during 32 matches in Detroit.

Before 2023, Fournier played three season’s in New York with the Knicks, one season in Boston and two season’s in Denver. But Fournier’s time in Orlando will be what he is most remembered for in the league, after spending seven years with the Magic.

Fournier decided at the end of last week that he wanted to make a return to Europe, after 12 years in the NBA.

Olympiacos reported interest in Fournier on Monday and it didn’t take them long to agree on a deal, with the 31-year-old also expressing his desire to play for the Greek side over the weekend.

Fournier will reportedly earn around €2million in his contract, making him one of the highest paid players in the EuroLeague.

Olympiacos announced that after Fournier, they are done signing any more players ahead of the new season, with the Frenchman completing their roster.

The EuroLeague kicks off on October 3rd, but Olympiacos get their season underway a day later with a match against Fenerbahce in Turkey that new signing Fournier should take part in.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
