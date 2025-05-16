NBA

ESPN’s Bobby Marks believes the Warriors could target Brook Lopez this offseason

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Brook Lopez Bucks pic
Brook Lopez Bucks pic

With a 121-110 loss on Wednesday, the Warriors were bounced from the 2025 playoffs. They lost their second-round series 4-1 vs. the Timberwolves. 

He missed the final four games of that series with a hamstring strain. The first muscle strain of the 37-year-old’s professional career. Without Curry, the Warriors stood no chance in the postseason. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Bobby Marks was discussing Golden State’s future plans. Marks said one name to keep an eye on for the Warriors this offseason is Brook Lopez.

The Warriors need help at center if they want to be a true playoff contender


One of the most glaring issues for the Warriors in the 2025 postseason was their lack of size. Six-foot-six Draymond Green playing center vs. a true seven-footer is a recipe for disaster. While Green can hold his own, the Warriors would benefit from having a true big man. That’s why ESPN’s Bobby Marks believes the Warriors will target a center this offseason. Marks mentioned Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez as a potential candidate.

The 37-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Lopez started 80 of 82 games for the Bucks in 2024-25. He shot a solid .373% from beyond the arc this past season and .509% from the field. Golden State would benefit greatly with a player like Lopez at center. Bobby Marks mentioned Lopez’s connections to California. He graduated from Stanford University and has a home in Fresno.

Marks expects the Warriors to show interest in Brook Lopez this offseason. He believes the team would be interested in a one-year deal for the 2025-26 season. That would be Lopez’s 18th professional season in the NBA. With Golden State’s budget, Bobby Marks said the center market is thin. Hence, the reason he mentioned Brook Lopez as a potential candidate. Will Lopez leave Milwaukee after seven seasons and an NBA championship? Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision to stay or leave Milwaukee could influence Lopez.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Brook Lopez Bucks pic
NBA

LATEST ESPN’s Bobby Marks believes the Warriors could target Brook Lopez this offseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 16 2025
USATSI 26179542 168396541 lowres
NBA
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Game 6: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 16 2025

The New York Knicks have an opportunity to return to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 on their home floor tonight. Knicks vs Celtics Game 6 preview…

Nuggets on the Brink: Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the Fight to Force Game 7 vs. Thunder
NBA
Nuggets on the Brink: Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the Fight to Force Game 7 vs. Thunder
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 15 2025

The Denver Nuggets face elimination in Game 6 as Jokic and Murray fight to force a Game 7 against the rising Thunder. In Denver, the air is thinner. The margins,…

Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley pic
NBA
Rudy Gobert wants to win an NBA championship for long-time teammate Mike Conley
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025
Nico Harrison Mavs pic
NBA
The Mavericks will prioritize adding a PG through free agency or a trade this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025
MSG pic
NBA
The cheapest tickets for Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 on Friday night start at $855
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025
Donte DiVincenzo Timberwolves pic
NBA
Donte DiVincenzo said the Knicks and Timberwolves trade ‘is a win-win for both sides’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025
Arrow to top