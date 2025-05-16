ESPN’s Bobby Marks believes the Warriors could target Brook Lopez this offseason

With a 121-110 loss on Wednesday, the Warriors were bounced from the 2025 playoffs. They lost their second-round series 4-1 vs. the Timberwolves.

He missed the final four games of that series with a hamstring strain. The first muscle strain of the 37-year-old’s professional career. Without Curry, the Warriors stood no chance in the postseason. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Bobby Marks was discussing Golden State’s future plans. Marks said one name to keep an eye on for the Warriors this offseason is Brook Lopez.

The Warriors need help at center if they want to be a true playoff contender

“I think the one name to keep an eye on regarding that center position is Brook Lopez” – @BobbyMarks42 on the Warriors (🎥 @ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/jrn8IQjjwQ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 15, 2025



One of the most glaring issues for the Warriors in the 2025 postseason was their lack of size. Six-foot-six Draymond Green playing center vs. a true seven-footer is a recipe for disaster. While Green can hold his own, the Warriors would benefit from having a true big man. That’s why ESPN’s Bobby Marks believes the Warriors will target a center this offseason. Marks mentioned Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez as a potential candidate.

The 37-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Lopez started 80 of 82 games for the Bucks in 2024-25. He shot a solid .373% from beyond the arc this past season and .509% from the field. Golden State would benefit greatly with a player like Lopez at center. Bobby Marks mentioned Lopez’s connections to California. He graduated from Stanford University and has a home in Fresno.

Marks expects the Warriors to show interest in Brook Lopez this offseason. He believes the team would be interested in a one-year deal for the 2025-26 season. That would be Lopez’s 18th professional season in the NBA. With Golden State’s budget, Bobby Marks said the center market is thin. Hence, the reason he mentioned Brook Lopez as a potential candidate. Will Lopez leave Milwaukee after seven seasons and an NBA championship? Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision to stay or leave Milwaukee could influence Lopez.