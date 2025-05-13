NBA

Warriors’ Steph Curry (hamstring) is unlikely to play Game 5 on Wednesday

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Steph Curry Warriors pic 2
Steph Curry Warriors pic 2

On Monday evening, the Warriors were home to face the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the West semi-finals. Minnesota had a 2-1 series lead over Golden State. 

For the third consecutive game, the Warriors were without four-time NBA champion Steph Curry. He sustained a hamstring injury in Game 1 vs. Minnesota. All signs point to Curry missing Game 5 on Wednesday for Golden State. The Warriors need a win to force Game 6 and give Curry extra time to recover. The 37-year-old said, “Even if I wanted to be Superman, I couldn’t.”

Steph Curry is unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. the Timberwolves


In Game 5, the Warriors tried making a late rally, but lost 117-110. They’re now down 3-1 in the West semifinals to the Timberwolves. Golden State has been without the services of PG Stephen Curry for their last three games. He’s dealing with a hamstring strain. The first muscle strain of Curry’s career. It came at an inopportune time for the Warriors. Ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday, Warriors’ Steph Curry is unlikely to play. This was reported by ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

Curry told reporters that even if he wanted to be Superman for the Warriors, he “couldn’t”. The 11-time all-star is not ready to return to the court just yet. Golden State doesn’t want to risk a long-term injury for Curry this late in the year. That means the Warriors are likely without Curry for Game 5 on Wednesday. Draymond Green said there is “no pressure” for Curry to try and make a return.

He said the Warriors need to learn how to win without Curry. Golden State needs more production from Jimmy Butler in Game 5 to try and extend the series. After 33 points in Game 3, Butler only took nine shots in Game 4 and has 14 points. That type of production won’t cut it as the Warriors are on the brink of elimination. Game 5 is Wednesday evening, and Golden State needs a win to keep their season alive.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
coin flip pic
NBA

LATEST A simple coin flip was the difference between Dallas or Chicago having the #1 pick

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 13 2025
Steph Curry Warriors pic 2
NBA
Warriors’ Steph Curry (hamstring) is unlikely to play Game 5 on Wednesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 13 2025

On Monday evening, the Warriors were home to face the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the West semi-finals. Minnesota had a 2-1 series lead over Golden State.  For the third…

Anthony Edwards Timberwolves pic
NBA
Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards has the fifth-most 30-point playoff games before turning 24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 13 2025

The Timberwolves were on the road Monday night to face the Warriors in the West semi-finals. Golden State took Game 1 and then lost two in a row.  Minnesota has…

Cooper Flagg Duke pic
NBA
How quickly can Duke’s Cooper Flagg make the Dallas Mavericks a contender in the West?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 13 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 13 at 13.08.07
NBA
Jason Kidd hails ‘incredible day for the Mavericks’ as Dallas hit NBA Draft jackpot
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 13 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 13 at 10.29.14
NBA
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum suffers feared torn achilles in Game 4 vs Knicks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 13 2025
Gilbert Arenas Talks About Son Alijah’s Car Crash With Dan Patrick
NBA
Gilbert Arenas Talks About Son Alijah’s Car Crash With Dan Patrick
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 12 2025
Arrow to top