Warriors’ Steph Curry (hamstring) is unlikely to play Game 5 on Wednesday

On Monday evening, the Warriors were home to face the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the West semi-finals. Minnesota had a 2-1 series lead over Golden State.

For the third consecutive game, the Warriors were without four-time NBA champion Steph Curry. He sustained a hamstring injury in Game 1 vs. Minnesota. All signs point to Curry missing Game 5 on Wednesday for Golden State. The Warriors need a win to force Game 6 and give Curry extra time to recover. The 37-year-old said, “Even if I wanted to be Superman, I couldn’t.”

Steph Curry is unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. the Timberwolves

In Game 5, the Warriors tried making a late rally, but lost 117-110. They’re now down 3-1 in the West semifinals to the Timberwolves. Golden State has been without the services of PG Stephen Curry for their last three games. He’s dealing with a hamstring strain. The first muscle strain of Curry’s career. It came at an inopportune time for the Warriors. Ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday, Warriors’ Steph Curry is unlikely to play. This was reported by ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

Curry told reporters that even if he wanted to be Superman for the Warriors, he “couldn’t”. The 11-time all-star is not ready to return to the court just yet. Golden State doesn’t want to risk a long-term injury for Curry this late in the year. That means the Warriors are likely without Curry for Game 5 on Wednesday. Draymond Green said there is “no pressure” for Curry to try and make a return.

He said the Warriors need to learn how to win without Curry. Golden State needs more production from Jimmy Butler in Game 5 to try and extend the series. After 33 points in Game 3, Butler only took nine shots in Game 4 and has 14 points. That type of production won’t cut it as the Warriors are on the brink of elimination. Game 5 is Wednesday evening, and Golden State needs a win to keep their season alive.