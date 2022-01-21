ESPANYOL, currently sitting in 11th position in La Liga, play host to high-flying Real Betis in tonight’s action.

Espanyol vs Real Betis live stream

Check out our predictions and tips for Espanyol vs Real Betis.

Espanyol vs Real Betis preview

These two teams go into the match with differing fortunes. Betis are the shock team of the season in Spain, currently sitting in third position in La Liga, having scored more goals than any other team, with the exception of Real Madrid.

Espanyol, on the other hand, have had a distinctly average season, and they now find themselves in mid-table. What’s more, they’ve not won a match in La Liga this year. However, there is still a chance that they could still qualify for Europe next season, but only if they starting putting up some decent results.

Should Real Betis take all three points in this encounter, they’ll open up a bigger gap between them and fourth placed Atlético Madrid. If Espanyol win, they’ll find themselves moving up to eighth position, just two points adrift of the European places.

When does Espanyol vs Real Betis kick off?

Espanyol vs Real Betis kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Friday 21st January at the RCDE Stadium, Barcelona.

Espanyol vs Real Betis team news

Espanyol team news

Yangel Herrera is injured and unavailable for selection. David Lopez is making progress, but it’s not known if he’ll be ready to play a part. Leandro Cabrera is suspended. Keidi Bare and Adria Pedrosa both return from suspensions.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Diego López, Pedrosa, Gómez, Calero, Vidal, Morlanes, Puado, Embarba, Darder, Morón, Raúl de Tomás

Real Betis team news

Martin Montoya and Paul Akouokou are both injured for this match, while Joaquin is doubtful. Willian José is now available but he’s expected to be kept out of the side by Borja Iglesias.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Bravo, Bellerin, Pezzella, González, Moreno, Carvalho, Rodríguez, Canales, Fekir, Juanmi, Iglesias

