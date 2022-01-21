REAL BETIS, currently flying high in third place in La Liga, travel to Catalunya this evening to take on mid-table Espanyol.

Betis come into the match on the back of an impressive 4-0 thumping of lowly Alaves and hope a win will open up more of a gap between them and fourth-placed Atlético. Espanyol haven’t won a La Liga match this year but know a win would kickstart their season and still leave them with a slim chance of European qualification.

Match Info

Date: Friday, January 21st

Kick-Off: 8:00pm GMT, RCDE Stadium, Barcelona

Espanyol vs Real Betis predictions

There’s no doubting that Real Betis go into this fixture as the favourites, and deservedly so. They’ve impressed everyone with their form in La Liga so far and it wouldn’t be a surprise now if they qualified for the Champions League next season.

Betis are the second-highest scorers in La Liga, with 37 goals in their 21 games, but they are shaky at the back – no other team in the top eight has conceded more than their total of 24.

Espanyol haven’t set the league alight this season, but they are pretty strong when playing at home. This resilience at the RCDE Stadium means that there’s a chance the Catalans could get something from this game.

We expect to see Betis score in this fixture, but their leaky defence, allied with Espanyol’s strong home form, means we also expect them to concede. Betting on a 1-1 draw seems a sensible choice, as well as one that offers decent odds.

Espanyol vs Real Betis prediction: Espanyol 1 Real Betis 1 @ 11/2 with bet365

Espanyol vs Real Betis betting tips

This match sees two of the top scorers in this season’s La Liga going head-to-head. Betis’ Juanmi has 12 league goals this season, behind only Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior. Raúl de Tomás of Espanyol is just one place and one goal behind, with 11 league goals.

Raúl de Tomás has particularly disappointing odds, making a bet on him not worth it. However, Juanmi’s odds seem to be exceptionally good. You’ll be able to get him with odds of 13/2 to score the opening goal, which is very generous indeed.

However, we’d be tempted to ignore the two top scorers and instead bet on Borja Iglesias to score first. He scored twice against Alaves in Betis’ previous match and looks set to lead the line again against Espanyol.

Espanyol vs Real Betis betting tips: Borja Iglesias to score first @ 5/1 with bet365

Espanyol vs Real Betis odds

Espanyol vs Real Betis Match Odds

Espanyol @ 9/4 with bet365

Draw @ 9/4 with bet365

Real Betis @ 5/4 with bet365

Espanyol vs Real Betis Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

