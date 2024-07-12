The NBA’s in-season tournament has a new name next year and the newly branded ‘Emirates NBA Cup’ schedule has been released.

Emirates NBA Cup Schedule

Last season saw the inaugural NBA in-season tournament won by the Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James and co securing the first ever trophy in a victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The tournament featured custom designed courts and jerseys for teams with Adam Silver and the NBA looking to add some excitement to the early part of the season.

Prize money in the competition gives players a great incentive to play as hard as they would in the playoffs, with $50,000 rewarded to each player that loses in the quarter final.

Semi finalists earn $100,000 and the runners up in the in-season tournament earn a whopping $200,000 bonus. Winning the title however gives the biggest prize of all, with each Lakers player last season receiving $500,000 for winning the tournament.

Next year the in-season tournament will take a new look, with Emirates taking over sponsorship rights for the competition.

In the same format as last season, the NBA will be separated into six groups of five teams where everyone will play each other once before the top eight sides advance to the quarter finals.

The NBA Emirates Cup groups will be selected live on ESPN this Friday. See below for the 2024 NBA Emirates Cup schedule.

Matches Dates Group Stages November 12, November 15, November 19, November 22, November 26, November 29, December 3 Quarterfinals December 10, December 11 Semifinals December 14 Final December 15

Although the group stage and quarter finals will take place at the teams own courts, once the tournament advances to the semi finals things get a lot more serious with the four teams remaining heading to Las Vegas.

The T-Mobile Arena will play host to the semis and the final in December, with the regular NBA season continuing shortly after the tournament has concluded.