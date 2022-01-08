Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to close the gap with the league leaders with a win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening.

The defending champions are currently nine points clear at the summit and Dortmund will have to improve a lot in order to catch up.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund live stream

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Dortmund are currently second in the league table, nine points adrift of the league leaders and they are coming into this contest on the back of a defeat against Hertha Berlin.

The visitors will be desperate to bounce back strongly and the away fans will demand a strong reaction here.

Dortmund are undoubtedly the better team heading into this contest and they are unbeaten in five of their last six matches against Frankfurt.

However, Eintracht Frankfurt are undefeated in 26 of their last 27 home matches in the Bundesliga and they will fancy their chances of pulling off all three points here.

When does Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 8th of January, at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Danny da Costa, Jesper Lindström and Jens Grahl have all tested positive for COVID.

Aymen Barkok is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco. The likes of Jens Petter Hauge and Christopher Lenz are injured.

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Chandler, Jakic, Sow, Kostic; Borre, Kamada; Paciencia

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dan-Axel Zagadou and Marius Wolf have tested positive for COVID. Manuel Akanji, Gio Reyna, Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko and Marcel Schmelzer are injured.

Borussia Dortmund predicted line-up vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Hitz; Meunier, Hummels, Pongracic, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can; Hazard, Brandt, Malen; Haaland

