Cooper Flagg is the only player the Mavericks have scheduled to workout for the #1 overall pick

The 2024-25 season was climactic for the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain in late December and missed 19 straight games.

At the trade deadline, general manager Nico Harrison stunned the landscape of the NBA by sending Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Fans were outraged by Harrison’s rash decision. On top of this, the Mavs had several players miss extended time due to injury in 2024-25. However, Dallas hit the jackpot and landed the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The only player the Mavericks are working out ahead of the draft is Duke’s Cooper Flagg.

Dallas will select Cooper Flagg with the #1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

Ahead of the 2025 NBA draft lottery, Duke’s Cooper Flagg was the consensus #1 overall pick. The spotlight was on Flagg and where the 18-year-old would start his professional career. Teams like the Jazz, Hornets, and Wizards had a 14% chance at the first overall pick. With a 1.8% chance at the #1 pick, the Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 draft lottery. Allowing them to select Cooper Flagg in a few weeks.

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Jonathan Givony reported that the only player Dallas will work out ahead of the draft is Cooper Flagg. Solidifying that they will take him on June 25. Dallas has a workout scheduled with Flagg for June 17th. The Mavericks will be drafting an all-around elite talent. Flagg does everything well on the court and is a polished product.

In 2024-25, Flagg won National Player of the Year at Duke and was a consensus All-American. Cooper Flagg’s freshman season at Duke was highly anticipated, and he lived up to the hype. Next season, Flagg will enter a unique roster. Dallas has win-now talent, and Flagg only adds to the equation. He’ll join Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Derrick Lively, Naji Marshall, and more. Kyrie Irving will miss a few months to start the season with an injury. How quickly can Cooper Flagg adjust to life in the NBA when next season begins?