NBA

Cooper Flagg is the only player the Mavericks have scheduled to workout for the #1 overall pick

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cooper Flagg Duke pic
Cooper Flagg Duke pic

The 2024-25 season was climactic for the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain in late December and missed 19 straight games. 

At the trade deadline, general manager Nico Harrison stunned the landscape of the NBA by sending Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Fans were outraged by Harrison’s rash decision. On top of this, the Mavs had several players miss extended time due to injury in 2024-25. However, Dallas hit the jackpot and landed the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The only player the Mavericks are working out ahead of the draft is Duke’s Cooper Flagg.

Dallas will select Cooper Flagg with the #1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft


Ahead of the 2025 NBA draft lottery, Duke’s Cooper Flagg was the consensus #1 overall pick. The spotlight was on Flagg and where the 18-year-old would start his professional career. Teams like the Jazz, Hornets, and Wizards had a 14% chance at the first overall pick. With a 1.8% chance at the #1 pick, the Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 draft lottery. Allowing them to select Cooper Flagg in a few weeks.

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Jonathan Givony reported that the only player Dallas will work out ahead of the draft is Cooper Flagg. Solidifying that they will take him on June 25. Dallas has a workout scheduled with Flagg for June 17th. The Mavericks will be drafting an all-around elite talent. Flagg does everything well on the court and is a polished product.

In 2024-25, Flagg won National Player of the Year at Duke and was a consensus All-American. Cooper Flagg’s freshman season at Duke was highly anticipated, and he lived up to the hype. Next season, Flagg will enter a unique roster. Dallas has win-now talent, and Flagg only adds to the equation. He’ll join Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Derrick Lively, Naji Marshall, and more. Kyrie Irving will miss a few months to start the season with an injury. How quickly can Cooper Flagg adjust to life in the NBA when next season begins?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Cooper Flagg Duke pic
NBA

LATEST Cooper Flagg is the only player the Mavericks have scheduled to workout for the #1 overall pick

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 10 2025
Darius Garland Cavs pic
NBA
Cavaliers’ Darius Garland will be sidelined 4-5 months after having surgery on his big toe
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 09 2025

With a 64-18 record, the Cavaliers finished first in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland had the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.  They swept the Miami Heat in round one,…

Myles Turner Pacers pic
NBA
The Indiana Pacers will enter the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years to keep Myles Turner
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 09 2025

At the 2023-24 trade deadline, the Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam in a three-team deal. He was the final piece that helped Indiana reach a new level over the last two…

Aaron Wiggins Thunder pic
NBA
Thunder’s Aaron Wiggins had the highest plus/minus (+24) in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 09 2025
NBA Finals logo on court 2025
NBA
Why did ABC/ESPN decide to superimpose the NBA Finals logo for Game 2 on Sunday?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 09 2025
Knicks Eye Jason Kidd as Top Head Coach Candidate After Tom Thibodeau’s Exit
NBA
Knicks Eye Jason Kidd as Top Head Coach Candidate After Tom Thibodeau’s Exit
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 06 2025
Shaquille ONeal pic
NBA
Shaquille O’Neal criticized the Thunder after blowing a win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 06 2025
Arrow to top