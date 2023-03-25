The Dubai World Cup 2023 prize money is one of the biggest in the horse racing world. But just how much does the winner of the Dubai World Cup get? We look at the full winning breakdown – from 1st to 8th.



Dubai World Cup 2023 Prize Money: Winning Horse Will Scoop $6.9m

Rumour had it a 30 second TV ad at this year’s Super Bowl LVII cost around $7m, but that’s pretty much what the winner of Saturday’s 2023 Dubai World Cup will get too.

Yes, the first horse past the post at Meydan in the Dubai World Cup this weekend will pocket their owners a cool $6,960,000 – not bad for around 2 minutes!

Even the second horse nets $2.4m, but that’s still a $4.5m difference between first and second, so the stakes are high if two jockeys get into a driving finish.

The Dubai World Cup Is The Second Richest Race In The World

With a monster $12m purse, that stretches back to the horse in 8th, you’d think the Dubai World Cup was the most lucrative horse race around – right?

Wrong. The 1m2f contest this weekend is, in fact, the second richest horse race on the planet – with the Saudi Cup’s $20m purse dwarfing the Dubai World Cup. The Saudi Cup was run last month on February 25.

The first seven horses that ran in the Saudi Cup are also back in action this Saturday in the Dubai World Cup. The winner, Panthalassa, from Japan, will be looking for another big payday. While the runner-up Country Grammer is also the current Dubai World Cup camp – therefore, will be looking for a famous double with Frankie Dettori riding.

You can see the full prize breakdown below, with the horses in 7th and 8th still getting $120,000 each.

This year here are 15 Dubai World Cup runners that will be battling it out for the top 8 places. It will be run at 12:35pm ET on Saturday 25 March.

Dubai World Cup Prize Breakdown

1st – $6,960,000

2nd – $2,400,000

3rd – $1,200,000

4th – $600,000

5th – $360,000

6th – $240,000

7th – $120,000

8th – $120,000

